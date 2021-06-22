Ashley Iaconetti Reveals How She Really Feels About Chris Harrison’s ‘Bachelor’ Exit

Ashley Iaconetti is the latest member of Bachelor Nation to speak out about Chris Harrison leaving his role as “Bachelor” franchise’s host. Just one week after “Bachelor in Paradise” star Tanner Tolbert ripped the franchise following Harrison’s exit, Iaconetti is speaking out about how she feels after Harrison’s departure.

“Overall, I’m disappointed on how it all unfolded. I wish he was still going to be around as host,” Iaconetti told Us Weekly.

Following the premiere of the new season of “The Bachelorette,” Deadline reported that Harrison had parted ways with the franchise, officially, after he stepped aside back in February.

At that time, a controversial interview that he did with Rachel Lindsay on Extra TV had gone viral, and many people were upset by the things that he said when discussing then-‘Bachelor’ contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, specifically pertaining to photos of her at an Old South ball that had surfaced online after the show had finished filming.

Iaconetti Told Harrison That Things Would ‘Never Be the Same’ With Him Gone

Harrison took to Instagram to confirm his exit from the show and to thank Bachelor Nation for their support over the years.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” Harrison captioned an Instagram post back on June 8, 2021.

Iaconetti was one of the many former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” cast members to leave a supportive message in the comments section of the post. “It will never be the same. Truly the end of an era. Thank you for all the years of hard work and love you put into the show. I have a lump in my throat writing this. Can’t wait to see your next move. I love you,” she wrote.

Iaconetti & Harrison Have Been Friends for Years

Yes, Harrison has seen Iaconetti ugly cry. In fact, he’s witnessed it first hand. When she first came onto the scene for Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor,” and when she tried to find love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” Harrison was there for all of the ups and downs.

Harrison was also there when Iaconetti found love. She and Jared Haibon, who were just friends for a few years before they decided to date, ended up getting married after relationships with other people just didn’t work out.

Sadly, however, Harrison was unable to make it to their wedding. “Chris Harrison’s not coming. He has other prior obligations,” Iaconetti revealed on the July 29, 2019, episode of her “I Don’t Get it” podcast. “So, it’s really, really, sad you guys. I think [this] might be the first ‘Bachelor’ wedding he hasn’t attended,” she added.

According to Cosmopolitan, there was even one time that Harrison stuck up for Iaconetti when she was getting slammed on social media. “The Bachelor’s” official Instagram account shared a photo of Iaconetti with Harrison and Matt James as Iaconetti was going to be on-hand for one of James’ dates. Many people slammed Iaconetti, saying they didn’t want to see her on the show.

“Hey, Nicki, suck it! We specifically asked my friend to be on the show and she was gracious enough to quarantine and join us! Go troll elsewhere, por favor,” Harrison wrote in response to one commenter, according to Cosmo. It appears as though the comment has since been deleted.

