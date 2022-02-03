Ashley Iaconetti Shares Photo That Will Always Make Her ‘Emotional’

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their baby boy on January 31, 2022. The couple, who met on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” introduced Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon to the world on February 1, 2022, shared several pics of the newborn on Instagram.

“We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for thanks to INOVA Fairfax hospital and the NOVA Group For Women. I feared it forever and it wasn’t that bad! I will go in-depth on the story eventually,” Ashley captioned her Instagram post.

“Right now we’re enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we’ve ever met. Dawson did not get his chill from his parents,” she added.

On February 2, 2022, Ashley and Jared took baby Dawson home. They have shared several photos and videos of their newborn, even documenting his very first time outside when leaving the hospital. Ashley also shared one very sweet pic of her son, and said that the photo will always make her “emotional.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Said Jared Has a ‘Natural Knack’

Ashley and Jared are soaking up every moment with their newborn, but they’ve also been sharing quite a bit on social media, keeping their fans in the loop. After bringing baby Dawson home, Ashley said that Jared has a “natural knack with babies.”

“Thank God because I can’t really move around much right now,” she wrote.

Ashley also opened up a little bit about the labor and delivery process, which she previously told Heavy she was super anxious about, and admitted that it wasn’t as scary as she thought it would be.

The new mom took to her Instagram Stories to thank the team at the hospital she delivered at in Virginia for the “smooth and not so scary” delivery.

Ashley also shared the above photo, which is one of the first that Jared took with his son. “This pic will make me emotional for the rest of my life,” Ashley wrote.

Dawson Has Already Watched ‘The Bachelor’

Since Dawson was born on “Bachelor” Monday, it makes sense that the new family of three would have the show on in the hospital. When he was just hours old, Dawson got a very small taste of the backstory of his parents.

“Dawson, you wouldn’t be here without that show on the screen,” Ashley captioned a video on her Instagram Stories. She was in her hospital bed, filming the television as Jared walked around the room with the baby.

“Dawson’s first episode of ‘The Bachelor,'” Jared said. “Well, if you don’t count all the ones he heard when he was in the womb,” he added.

Jared and Ashley are living with her parents in Virginia, but will be heading to their new home in Rhode Island in a few weeks.

“We’ll probably be in [Virginia] until the first week of March. It’ll give me time to adjust to mom life and recover from birth with the 24/7 help of my family. Plus, I can’t imagine doing a six-hour car ride with Dawson before he’s about a month old,” Ashley told Heavy in mid-January.

