WATCH: Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Find Out Their Baby’s Sex

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting a baby boy together. The couple, who first met on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” shared the exciting news of their first pregnancy last month during an Amazon Live.

Since then, the couple shared the news that a little boy is on the way. “We are so excited,” Iaconetti said during another Amazon Live, this one taking place on August 26. 2021.

“I’m super excited. I hope that he likes some of the things I loved growing up, like ‘Star Wars’ and comic books and sports. I’ve always dreamed of coaching my son’s little league team, so I hope he likes playing baseball. I guess we’ll find out. I also really hope he becomes the next kicker for the New England Patriots,” Haibon said.

Later that evening, Haibon shared a video of the moment that she & Haibon found out that they were having a boy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Iaconetti & Haibon Received an Email From the Doctor Revealing Their Baby’s Gender

Iaconetti had a blood test done to find out the sex of her baby. She and Haibon were outside with their dog Lois in a “nice little tranquil area” where they would read an email from the doctor revealing their baby’s gender.

Iaconetti wore a t-shirt and a pair of shorts while Haibon wore a black shirt and a backwards black baseball cap for their big reveal. Haibon filmed the whole thing, which was very special for the couple — and their decision to share it with fans is also very special.

“Last chance. Boy or girl?” Haibon asks. “It’s going to be a boy, cuz there’s no way,” Iaconetti said. “Definitely a boy,” Haibon added.

“This is the stupidest comparison, but I used to get this nervous when I found out who my teachers were,” Iaconetti said. “This is a little more impactful than who your seventh grade science teacher was,” Haibon joked. Then, it was time to read the email.

“It’s a boy,” Iaconetti said, appearing to get emotional. “It’s a boy, yay!” Haibon exclaimed, and the two shared a sweet kiss. “I knew it was going to be a boy,” Haibon said.

Iaconetti Previously Admitted That She Wanted a Girl

During the couple’s gender reveal video, Iaconetti admitted that she was hoping to have a girl. “I did want a girl… I always wanted to do the boy band thing and the princess thing,” she said.

She echoed these feelings in an earlier interview with People magazine.

“We thought it was a boy before it was even in me. We just always thought we were going to have a boy first, I think because I’ve wanted a girl so bad,” Iaconetti said.

“Initially, I was like, ‘It’s 100 percent a boy,’ but now I don’t know. People are saying if Ashley’s so sick, it’s more likely to be a girl,” Haibon added.

Baby boy Haibon will make his earth side appearance in February 2022. The couple does have a name picked out but will not be sharing until after the baby is born.

