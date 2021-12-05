Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Test Results in Her Third Trimester

Ashley Iaconetti thought that she had gestational diabetes and recently underwent a three-hour glucose test to find out some answers. The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star previously thought that she “likely” had the condition, which occurs in 2% to 10% of pregnancies in the U.S., according to the CDC.

“I found out today that I very likely have gestational diabetes. Which is not at all a surprise to me. I’ve felt like I was gonna have it the entire pregnancy, well, because of course I would. I have also noticed feeling light-headed after meals lately,” Iaconetti shared after a fan asked how she’d been feeling back on November 24, 2021.

“Soooo not feeling the best mentally today. I go to the doctor tomorrow for my monthly check up. I’ll know for sure in a week when I go back for another blood test,” Iaconetti added. “On the bright side, nausea has greatly reduced this week,” she wrote.

Iaconetti documented her glucose test on her Instagram Stories and has received the results; she does not have gestational diabetes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Iaconetti Shared Her Test Results & Some Words of Encouragement for Moms Who Didn’t Have the Same Results

On December 3, 2021, Iaconetti took to her Instagram Stories to share that she had received a test from her nurse/mid-wife, and she revealed that she doesn’t have gestational diabetes.

“I am so excited to eat a jelly doughnut right now,” Iaconetti said. In a subsequent video, Iaconetti went on to thank her fans for all the messages of support and encouragement over the past week or so.

“I got so much encouragement and support and advice, and I appreciate it so much. I know a lot of you who had it or have it so that you deal with mom guilt about it, and I mean, I know that I’m not a doctor but, just know, there’s nothing you could have done about it,” Iaconetti said.

“Pregnancy just wreaks havoc on some of our bodies, and it’s your body, your placenta, your hormones way of being like, ‘I don’t know how to digest sugar right now!’ And that’s okay. You did nothing wrong, you’re doing awesome,” Iaconetti added, giving some encouragement to the mamas-to-be who are following her.

Iaconetti Has Been Praised for Her Honest Take on Pregnancy

Iaconetti hasn’t had the easiest pregnancy thus far, and she has been very open and honest about her experience as a first time mama-to-be. Though elated to be welcoming a baby boy in February 2022 with her husband, Jared Haibon, Iaconetti hasn’t enjoyed being pregnant, and she has expressed such on social media.

During her first trimester, Iaconetti was extremely sick. “I don’t even like calling it morning sickness because I think that just diminishes it,” Ashley told Heavy back in July. “And, if I’m not throwing up, I’m nauseous. And it’s been miserable,” she added.

Thankfully, though Iaconetti is still getting sick here and there, but she has been taking Zofran and feeling much better.

Baby boy Haibon will be here before we know it!

READ NEXT: Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant & She and Jared Haibon Told Us EVERYTHING (Exclusive)