Ashley Iaconetti Gives Birth & Jared Haibon Provides Update on Newborn Son

Ashley Iaconetti has given birth. She and Jared Haibon welcomed their son, Dawson Dimitiri Haibon on January 31, 2022.

Jared, who met Ashley on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” shared the exciting news on Instagram, just a few hours after he let everyone know that Ashley was in labor by posting “Go Time.”

“Alright. Baby Dawson is here,” Jared said in an Instagram video. “He is healthy. Mama Ashley is healthy. Everybody is doing well. The labor went well. So, Ashley is recovering right now. Dawson is doing well. Just wanted to give you an update. Thank you everybody who has been asking,” Jared continued.

“We haven’t slept, obviously. So, we’re going to eat. We’re going to sleep. And we’re very excited for you guys to see Dawson. I know that’s so weird, but I just wanted to give you an update. Everybody is doing well. Everybody is healthy. And, uhm, thumbs up,” Jared added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jared Flew to Virginia When Ashley’s Doctor Said She Was 3cm Dilated

Ashley has been living with her parents in Virginia over the past few weeks. She made the decision to deliver at the hospital where her dad works because she felt more comfortable there. Meanwhile, Jared stayed back in Rhode Island to make sure that things at the couple’s new coffee lounge were running smoothly.

On January 27, 2022, Ashley was 3cm dilated, and while she wasn’t having any contractions, her doctor suspected that her water would break in the next 48 hours, according to a post on the reality star’s Instagram Stories. Since there was a huge snowstorm raging toward New England, Jared hopped on a plane to Virginia straight away.

Although Ashley didn’t have much action over the weekend, things intensified on Monday, and baby Dawson came about a week early — Ashley was due on February 10, 2022.

Ashley Had a lot of Anxiety About Giving Birth

Earlier this month, Ashley told Heavy that she was “very scared” about labor and delivery. “It’s a fear I’ve known I’d probably have to face one day. I don’t understand how anyone could look forward to that experience,” she said. Ashley has been extremely candid about her feelings being pregnant — and about what’s to come.

“I’m never going to be fully prepared for birth…no one ever is! I’m very nervous and it’s always been a huge fear of mine. There’s nothing I look forward to about labor and delivery besides it being over. Even though I’ve seen so many friends and family go through it and have asked them every question under the sun, I’m most nervous about the unknown,” Ashley captioned an Instagram post on January 26, 2022.

Based on Jared’s message, it sounds like things went well for Ashley — and based on the timing of his posts, it seems like labor was relatively quick. Surely, when things settle down a bit, Ashley will share how things went for her in the delivery room. For now, she and Jared are just enjoying their new bundle of joy (and eating and sleeping).

