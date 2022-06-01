LOOK: Ashley Iaconetti Gets Mini Makeover After Baby

Ashley Iaconetti gave birth to her son Dawson in Virginia January 2022.

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star has been sharing updates on her life as a first-time mom and often posts to social media to keep her fans in the know when it comes to how things have been going since moving back to Rhode Island with baby.

Ashley and her husband, Jared Haibon, are over-the-moon in love with their son, who has quickly joined the list of cutest Bachelor Nation babies. And while Ashley hadn’t had the easiest of pregnancies, she seems to have adjusted to motherhood just fine. About four months in, she took time for some self-care and got a bit of a mommy makeover.

Ashley seems to be feeling more like herself lately and she’s embracing every sweet moment that she gets to share with her little family.

Ashley Chopped Her Hair off & Debuted Her New Look on Instagram

On May 30, 2022, Ashley shared a Reel that showcased a before-and-after of her new haircut — compliments of her sister. At the beginning of the video, she is seen with her longer hair looking a bit drab. She also went makeup-free for this portion, to really emphasize the change that was to come.

After sitting in her sister’s chair for a bit, Ashley was ready to show off her new ‘do. She cut her hair up to her shoulders, added some texture, and appeared to go a bit darker.

“I wouldn’t quite call this a mom cut,” Ashley captioned the post.

Fans loved Ashley’s new look and left tons of positive feedback on the post.

“It looks so fresh and healthy,” one person wrote.

“Love it!! Looks so good shorter,” someone else added.

“Aww looks so beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Stunning. Mom boss mode activated,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Ashley Previously Revealed Her Secret to Bangs

Before chopping her hair off, Ashley decided to give bangs a try — but not totally. She ended up getting a fake bang piece that she could just clip in to change up her look. But she also had a different motive; bangs help cover her postpartum acne.

“My trick to cover forehead acne…clip-in bangs,” Ashley captioned a post in April 2022. The comments on the post were less about Ashley’s bangs and more about the foundation that Ashley used to get good coverage. There were also plenty of people that gave Ashley their advice on how to deal with her acne.

“I truly appreciate you posting real stuff. No matter what it is it’s stuff we all go through,” one comment read.

“Damn hormones. I had the worst acne after having my son too. I found a minerals foundation wasn’t as harsh on my skin and still use it,” someone else wrote.

“I use bangs to hide forehead wrinkles and it works great,” another person said.

“I have never just went straight to buy something someone suggested until just now. I have to try those bangs on the helipad I call a forehead,” a fourth comment read.

