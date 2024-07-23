‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Welcome Baby, Share 1st Photos & Name

.A new baby has joined the “Bachelor in Paradise” family. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are now the parents of two little boys.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Named Their Baby Hayden Cruise

People shared the scoop on the baby’s arrival. “Say hello to Hayden Cruise Haibon. He was born at 2:29 p.m. on July 22, 2024, and weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. at INOVA Fairfax Hospital,” the couple relayed to the media outlet.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars added, “Baby is healthy and so is Mama! Seeing Dawson meet his little brother for the first time was as precious as we always imagined the moment would be.”

“Dawson is full of love and kept petting Hayden,” the pair shared.

Iaconetti revealed via her Instagram stories on July 22 that the baby was officially on the way. She first noted she was being induced. After a while, she shared it had been a “Lovely experience so far *Knock on wood.*”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star added she was “4 cm dilated walking into the hospital but not in active labor. Got the epidural before pitocin. I’ve been having contractions about every two minutes, but haven’t felt a single one!!”

She didn’t post any additional Instagram stories about her labor after that, and it looks like Hayden was born a few hours later.

“We’re so lucky to have Hayden and Dawson in our lives,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars told People. “They both have already given us so much more love in our hearts and as parents, we’re so grateful they are both happy and healthy!”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Shared How They Chose the Baby’s Name

The couple previously acknowledged they were struggling to decide on a name. In a recent Instagram story, Iaconetti cautioned people not to use a favorite name as a middle name for their child.

In February 2022, Iaconetti told E! News they named their first son Dawson Demitri and they explained how they chose the first and middle name.

Iaconetti picked Dawson after the Leonardo DiCaprio character of Jack Dawson in “Titanic.” They used Dimitri as a way to honor Iaconetti’s father.

“We came up with Dimitri because Ashley’s dad’s name is Dominic, but Dominic will be taken by her sister Lauren’s future child because she already claimed the name,” Haibon explained.

He added, “And then we were just thinking and came up with Demitri from Dominic.”

In her recent Instagram story, Iaconetti admitted that in hindsight, she’d have given Dawson a different middle name and saved Dimitri for her second son.

Before settling on Hayden for the new baby, Haibon told People, “We joked about naming him Anakin as I’m a big ‘Star Wars’ fan.” He added, “and Ashley fan girl-ed over Hayden Christensen as a teen.”

Haibon continued, “That sparked the idea for the name Hayden. It took a while to firmly decide on because of the alliteration with our last name, but ultimately we felt it fit!”

Iaconetti had previously asked in an Instagram story if her followers thought Hayden Haibon was too matchy. She was on the fence, but it seems she finally got to the point where she could fully embrace it.

“Finding a boy name we both love was much harder the second time around,” Haibon shared. He explained they always knew they’d use “Cruise” as a middle name in honor of actor Tom Cruise.

“We bonded over being Tom Cruise fans while first meeting on ‘Bachelor in Paradise 2,'” He noted. “We’ve always loved the passion, determination, and charisma of his characters.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars met Cruise when they attended the “Mission Impossible” premiere in 2023. Haibon told People, “his warmth and caring reception for the stories we shared with him further convinced us to use the name.”