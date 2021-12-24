Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Share Big Business News

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have a new life in Rhode Island. The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple will welcome their first child — a baby boy — in February. But ahead of that life-changing event, the two have made a move to Jared’s home state and have started a new business.

While Jared, 33, is best known as a cast member on the ABC reality shows “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” ahead of that he worked in the hospitality industry for more than a decade and even managed two restaurants in Rhode Island. So it’s no wonder that for the couple’s new business venture, they tapped into Jared’s restaurant background to open up a unique dining establishment near their new home.

Ashley & Jared’s New Business is a Rhode Island Eatery Called Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge

The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple’s new business is called Audrey’s Coffee House and Lounge. The coffee shop/martini bar is located in Wakefield, Rhode Island, and is named after Ashley’s mother, according to Entertainment Tonight. Jared told ET the venture is “a family business” that will also include his parents as part owners.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, Jared opened up about the couple’s new drink spot that also offers locally sourced food options.

“I’ve always really liked this area and the space is ideal,” Haibon told the outlet. “I especially love the stone fireplace. It’s so warm and inviting. I’ve also always been a big fan of lofts, and this has that loft feel to it.”

The New England-based eatery will also serve up nods to “The Bachelor” franchise. One of the biggest examples is the coffee itself, which comes from former “Bachelor” star Ben Higgins’ company, General Coffee Co.

In addition, there are at least two drinks that are named after Bachelor Nation catchphrases: “Take a Moment to Say Your Goodbyes” and “The Rose Ceremony,” according to ABC News.

Ashley & Jared Shared Photos of Their New Place & Revealed a Favorite Menu Item

On social media, Ashley and Jared have shared photos of Audrey’s, which features a brick wall and a cozy stone fireplace. The two have also posted pics of some of the special menu items including specialty martinis and fig and prosciutto flatbread.

Ashley previously dished on the menu at Audrey’s. In an interview with Heavy just ahead of the grand opening, the mom-to-be described Audrey as “a coffee shop with classic sandwiches and pastries during the day” that is transformed into “a martini lounge with sharable plates and charcuterie boards” in the evening.

Ashley also revealed that she can’t wait to drink an eggnog martini after her baby is born n February even though it’s traditionally a Christmas cocktail.

“I’m really excited about a drink we’re calling ‘A Trip to Paradise’ which is a banana-hazelnut iced coffee with chocolate syrup and toasted coconut.” She added. “Our salami roses on the charcuterie boards with manchego cheese are also a fave of mine!”

