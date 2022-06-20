Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Share Adorable Dawson Milestone

Just as “Bachelor in Paradise” star Jared Haibon celebrated his first Father’s Day, his son, Dawson, experienced a big “first” himself. Jared and his wife Ashley Iaconetti have come a long way since their first awkward moments on the beach, and now they are navigating big moments with their first child. By the looks of things, they are enjoying every minute.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dawson Was Ready to Try Something New

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars welcomed Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon on January 31 and have been open in sharing their experiences as first-time parents with their fans ever since. On June 19, Iaconetti took to her Instagram stories to document the next big step in Dawson’s life. “Dawson’s about to start eating purees,” she explained. “I think we’re going to do it today for the first time for Father’s Day.” Iaconetti was walking through a store parking lot as she detailed the adventure ahead, and it did not take long to find out where she was.

“Of course, I feed myself McDonald’s or Burger King on the regular, but where do I go to buy his first batch of purees?” Iaconetti answered that rhetorical question by swinging the camera around to show she was walking into Whole Foods. “I’m going to be that mom,” she joked as she made a goofy face, laughing at herself. As she walked Dawson through the store in his stroller, she noted it was his “first trip to the grocery store.” She asked what he thought of the experience and noted she thought he liked it.

The Baby Had a Comical Reaction to the Experience

A bit later in the day, Iaconetti shared a video showing Dawson’s first taste of a puree. She held a bowl with what she noted was strawberry banana puree in it, and as she shared the video with her followers, she posted a poll asking, “Is this reaction normal for a first try?”

While Dawson may not have known what was on the way, he was clearly excited ahead of the first taste hitting his mouth. He reached out for the spoon as Iaconetti fed him his first taste of the fruit puree, and he scrunched up his eyes and made a face as he tried to comprehend what was happening. “It’s just confusion,” she noted on the next slide of her Instagram stories, as Dawson turned his head away from the spoon before he took another taste.

A few seconds later, Dawson’s eyes widened, and it seemed he realized the puree was actually pretty tasty. In Iaconetti’s poll, 97 percent of those answering agreed Dawson’s reaction was quite typical. That result probably provided the “Bachelor in Paradise” star with a sense of comfort, and it likely helped Dawson seemed to come around to the taste of the puree quite quickly. It appeared Haibon and Iaconetti had a fabulous first Father’s Day with Dawson as they embraced this big baby milestone, and many fans will be eager to see what’s next for the adorable cherub.