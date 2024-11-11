Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Rush Baby to the Emergency Room

“Bachelor in Paradise” alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon experienced a worrisome trip to the emergency room over the weekend. Their baby boy Hayden was excessively crying for long enough that the Bachelor Nation alums felt it was time for professional medical help.

Luckily, an easy resolution ended Hayden’s distress.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Felt ‘Very Scared’

On November 11, Iaconetti took to her Instagram Stories to break down the situation. The first short video showed Iaconetti holding Hayden, while Haibon sat behind her with their older son Dawson.

Iaconetti explained, “So we’re in the ER with Hayden right now.”

She continued, “And before you think it’s something serious, well, after he scream-cried for an hour and we were very scared and had no idea what was going on, we brought him here.”

After arriving at the emergency room, Hayden’s intense crying resolved. Iaconetti and Haibon revealed, “It was a hair on his toe. It was a hair that was tied around his toe.”

Iaconetti explained that a string from Hayden’s sock wrapped around his toe, causing significant discomfort to him.

Iaconetti admitted, “As a mom, I know this is one of the things to check for before bringing your kid to the ER. And I forgot.”

“So this is a reminder if your kid’s insanely fussy, check their toes, and their little ding dong if it’s a boy.”

The Baby Was Content Again Once He Returned Home

A few hours later, Iaconetti shared an update in another Instagram Story. The short video showed Hayden wrapped in a towel and cooing.

Iaconetti wrote, “He felt better the moment it was untied. His toe wasn’t purple yet, just red and swollen.”

She added, “It’s so weird because I was thinking about baby hair tourniquets this weekend randomly, but of course in the midst of the chaos I didn’t think of it.”

Haibon and Iaconetti welcomed their second son, Hayden, in July.

As they told People, “Seeing Dawson meet his little brother for the first time was as precious as we always imagined the moment would be. Dawson is full of love and kept petting Hayden.”

They shared that the inspiration for their second son’s first name came from “Star Wars,” with the moniker a nod to actor Hayden Christensen.

“We always knew the middle name would be Cruise because we bonded over being Tom Cruise fans while first meeting on ‘Bachelor in Paradise 2,” the couple added.

They explained, “We’ve always loved the passion, determination, and charisma of his characters.”

In January 2022, the couple talked to Life & Style about the inspiration for their first son’s name. “Dawson is named after Jack Dawson from ‘Titanic.’ It’s Ashley’s favorite movie of all time,” Haibon shared.

They had decided on Dawson Dmitri for the baby’s first and middle name.

Then, they added Brady as an additional middle name after his birth. As “Bachelor in Paradise” fans may recall, Haibon is a massive Tom Brady fan. His love for the retired NFL star sparked the desire to include Brady as another middle name.

After Hayden’s arrival, the couple told People, “We’re so lucky to have Hayden and Dawson in our lives. They both have already given us so much more love in our hearts and as parents, we’re so grateful they are both happy and healthy.”

The trip to the emergency room frazzled Iaconetti. Luckily, however, happiness returned for everybody once they returned home.