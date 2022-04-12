Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon May Have to Sell Their Brand New Home

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon could be moving — again.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” fan favorites, who welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Dawson, on January 31, 2022, are struggling with their new living situation after becoming new parents.

The couple met on the second season of the ABC dating show. They married in 2019, and recently left California to buy a new house and open a coffee shop/bar, Audrey’s, in Haibon’s home state of Rhode Island.

“I miss home. I miss my family,” Haibon told the Bachelor Nation website in March 2020. “I miss the routine of things. I miss the convenience of things. There’s a different dynamic of being on the West Coast versus the East Coast.”

But less than four months after closing on their new home, Isvonetti admitted the purchase may have been a mistake.

Ashley Revealed Why the New House is Not Working Out

In an interview on the “Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation” podcast with Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo, Iaconetti said running the coffee shop/bar business has been difficult since becoming new parents. She noted that Haibon sometimes pulls 12 to 14 hour work days. “There are plenty of days when he’ll leave the house at 10 and won’t get home until 12 a.m.,” she revealed.

The mom of one also added that things are so busy that she is considering hiring an assistant to help her when her husband is away all day.

“Jared and I definitely need a babysitter/assistant to help us out these days,” she said. “If I could just have somebody in the house while I take care of the house, while I tend to a little work, while I do a podcast.”

Iaconetti also revealed that the couple’s dream home hasn’t been so dreamy lately.

“We bought a house, which we may move out of very soon because it’s not close enough to Audrey’s and he realized he needs to be a lot closer there,” Iaconetti said. “The [drive] is so important. It’s like 35 minutes right now, which in a regular commute sounds like … pretty average, but here for him, it would be nice for him to be able to bounce back and forth during slow hours of the day, and then he’d been able to come home and see Dawson.”

Ashley & Jared Bought Their Home a Few Months Ago

In December 2021, Iaconetti and Haibon closed on a new construction build in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to Realtor.com. The $620,000 farmhouse-style home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a master suite with a spa-style bathroom. The house is set on two acres in a new development.

According to a Reddit thread, West Greenwich is more “rural” than other Rhode Island towns, so buyers can get a lot of land for a great price.

Amid the talk about moving, Iaconetti has barely lived in the new home. After closing on the house, the expectant mom stayed with her parents in Virginia because she wanted to deliver her baby at the hospital where her father works as an anesthesiologist.

In an Instagram post shared in early January, Iaconetti explained, “Jared has to spend the majority of this month in Rhode Island running the shop… he’ll be flying down every week or so. Even if I was home in RI, he’d still have to be away working 12 hours a day. Big transitions around here!”

READ NEXT: Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch Wedding Update