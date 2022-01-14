Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Make a Big Move Ahead of Baby

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are moving. The “Bachelor in Paradise” fan favorites are expecting their first child in February 2022, but ahead of the big event, they’ve settled on new digs in Rhode Island.

Jared, who hails from Rhode Island, had always been vocal about the fact that he wanted to live in his home state as opposed to California, where many Bachelor Nation couples live.

“I miss home. I miss my family,” he told the Bachelor Nation website in March 2020. “I miss the routine of things. I miss the convenience of things. There’s a different dynamic of being on the West Coast versus the East Coast.”

The couple, who married in 2019, has been talking about buying a home in Rhode Island for more than a year, and now their dream has come to fruition amid multiple other life changes.

Ashley & Jared Built a New Construction Home in Rhode Island

Ashley and Jared had a new home built in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to Realtor.com. The new construction residence was listed at $624,999, but when the couple closed on the home in December 2021, they paid $620,250.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is 2,125 square feet with a farmhouse-style exterior that includes a porch. The outlet noted that the open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with stone countertops and a large kitchen island. The upper level includes a master suite with a spa-style bathroom.

In November 2021, Iaconetti told Heavy that she hadn’t started planning her baby’s nursery yet because she was waiting until she and Jared closed on their new house.

“I’m hoping my mom will be able to come to Rhode Island and help me with decorating the nursery and whole house,” she added.

In Addition to a New House & a New Baby, the Couple Started a New Business

Change is definitely afoot for the Haibons. In December 2021, they opened Audrey’s Coffeehouse & Lounge. The Rhode Island-based eatery is billed as a coffee house by day, wine bar by night. The reality TV couple hadn’t planned to start a new business so close to the birth of their baby – or their move – but Audrey’s September opening was delayed by several months, according to The Boston Globe.

Meanwhile, as Ashley and Jared await the arrival of their baby boy, they won’t be living together in their new house right away. In an Instagram post, Ashley explained, “Even though Jared and I live in Rhode Island, I’ll be spending the next two months in Virginia at my parents’ house. I decided even before I got pregnant that I wanted to deliver our first child at the hospital that my dad has worked as an anesthesiologist at for the past 28 years.“

The mom-to-be added that this plan makes her the most comfortable, especially as her husband works long shifts at their new coffee lounge.

“Jared has to spend the majority of this month in Rhode Island running the shop,” she added. “I miss him so much, but he’ll be flying down every week or so. Even if I was home in RI, he’d still have to be away working 12 hours a day. Big transitions around here!”

