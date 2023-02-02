‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Meets Idol on Son’s 1st Birthday: PHOTO

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon can count January 31 as their lucky day.

Not only did the ”Bachelor in Paradise” couple welcome their first child, Dawson Dimitri Haibon, on January 31, 2022, but they celebrated his first birthday by meeting their NFL idol, Tom Brady.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Took Baby Dawson to the ’80 For Brady’ Premiere in Los Angeles

The Haibons live in Rhode Island, but in January 2023 they traveled to Los Angeles. On January 31, 2023, the family stood in a crowd at the red carpet for the premiere of ’80 For Brady,” a film about four fans of the NFL superstar.

In a post to Instagram, Iaconetti shared footage of Brady stopping to greet her family in the line. The seven-time SuperBowl champ smiled at the Haibons and chatted with them as he made his way through the crowd of fans.

In the caption to the post, Iaconetti noted that the dream meetup came on their son’s first birthday.

“It’s a fan fairytale,” she wrote. “Jared met Tom Brady the night before his retirement during a magical night at the @80forbrady premiere. They say, you shouldn’t meet your heroes, but Tom Brady does not apply to that rule. In the midst of red carpet chaos, Tom truly gave us the gift of time. You can see he really gave us, random fans, his full attention and radiated kindness.”

“It also happened to be Dawson’s birthday,” she added. “So for the rest of his life we’ll never be able to match the epic-ness of how he spent his first birthday.

On her Instagram story, Iaconetti listed her history with the date January 31.

“January 31, 1958: My mom was born,” she wrote. “January 31, 1978: My mom and dad met for the first time. January 31. 2022: Our son was born. January 31, 2023: We met Tom Brady.”

According to Hollywood Life, when Dawson was born, Iaconetti shared on Instagram that he arrived “on a very important day” for her family. “January 31st is not only my mom’s birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago,” she told fans at the time.

Jared Haibon is a Lifelong Tom Brady Fan & Even Put the NFL Star’s Name in His Son’s Moniker

Haibon also posted about meeting Brady, writing on Instagram, “I finally got to meet my idol. He was so gracious, took as much time as he could to talk to us, talked about Dawson before taking a picture.” He called the experrience “a storybook ending.”

The couple’s son’s full name is Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, with his second middle name in tribute to the NFL player that Haibon has idolized for most of his life.

In November 2021, a then-pregnant Iaconetti told Heavy that she was considering some sort of Tom Brady theme for her son’s nursery. “It sounds silly, but I’m pretty sure the theme will be a mashup of Tom Brady and Superman…two of Jared’s passions he hopes to pass down,” she told us. “In our house, Tom and Superman are one and the same.”

In an interview with Rhode Island Monthly posted shortly after his son’s birth, Haibon talked about Brady’s retirement announcement.

“Tom Brady officially retires literally the day after my son is born. You gotta be kidding me,” he said in 2022. “I’m sad, I’m trying to put things into perspective obviously. Brady has been a very important part of my life for twenty years. He was the starting quarterback when I was twelve years old. Now I have a son. This is the closing chapter of my childhood.”

On Feb. 1, 2022, Brady first announced his retirement, but reversed the decision six weeks later and gave fans one more season. On February 1, 2023, he announced he is retiring “for good,” according to Yahoo Sports.

