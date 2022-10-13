Bachelor Nation Couple Reacts to Backlash Over Their ‘Paradise’ Appearance

Fans of “Bachelor in Paradise” are fired up over an unexpected couple who turned up for season 8 – and stayed and stayed and stayed. It’s not uncommon for successful Bachelor Nation couples to show up on the beach in Mexico during filming of the summertime spinoff, but when Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon showed up this season, they practically became permanent cast members.

The future lovebirds first met in 2015 while filming the second season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but they did not leave as a couple. Ashley shed many tears over Jared, but he didn’t come around until a few years later. The couple did get engaged on “Bachelor in Paradise” later, and they married in 2019, per People. In January 2022, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Dawson.

In the summer of 2022, the tired new parents took “Paradise” producers up on an offer to get away and perhaps make use of the famous “Boom Boom” hookup room at the resort the cast stays at.

While they hoped to revive their sex life, some bad Mexican food gave Ashley gas – and yes, there was an extended scene featuring the fallout. On another night, Jared fell asleep before his wife could join him in their room. Producers finally gave the two a coveted date card, which was a slam to the other cast members hoping to get alone time with potential partners. In the end, the married couple got a lot of screen time – and fans didn’t get it.

Bachelor Fans Didn’t Understand Why Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Were Back in ‘Paradise’

Ahead of the couple’s cameo, “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender Wells Adams opened about their appearance. “I think everyone’s a little confused as to what the hell they’re doing there, which I think is hilarious,” Wells told Entertainment Tonight, of Ashley and Jared, before adding that he thought the couple’s appearance was “funny.”

But on social media, some viewers said they didn’t understand the purpose of Ashley and Jared’s scenes. On Instagram, one fan wrote that the married couple’s scenes took away “a lot of coverage” from the new couples. Other viewers revealed that they fast-forwarded through all of the scenes with Ashley and Jared.

“All the stuff with them was so cringe!” one commenter wrote. “I don’t understand the point. Like cool, it’s a boring married couple who went on vacation to have sex, we get it.”

“It was the least entertaining thing Bach has done in a while. Also I don’t dislike them. …Just could care less to see a happily married couple in paradise,” another viewer agreed.

“I was almost blind with rage when the one episode ended with a long date of theirs and them saying mushy things,” a third viewer chimed in. “Sorry but ‘supposedly happy couple talking about their stable relationship’ is the most boring show premise of all time.”

“I think it’s fine when a couple comes back for 5 minutes to hand out a date card. Anything past that is just. No,” another wrote.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Spoke Out About Their Extended Cameos on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Even Ashley and Jared were a little confused by their extended cameo. During an appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast, Jared revealed that when they got the invitation to crash “Paradise,” he thought they would be just like past couples who made brief cameos on the show, and he assumed they wouldn’t get much screen time. Jared said he thought the trip would be a nice getaway and that their short time on the show would be more about how they’re a “Bachelor” success story.

“He didn’t think we were going to get much screen time, and I did,” Ashley admitted. “Because I could feel they were using certain storylines… they wanted to do the whole ‘Are they going to use the Boom Boom room?’”

While the couple thought some of their scenes were funny, Ashley added, “A lot of you guys thought we were boring as hell.” “People thought we were filler content,” she added.

According to Bachelor Data, Ashley and Jared got more than sixteen minutes of screen time on the October 10, 2022 “Bachelor in Paradise” episode, which is more than any of the new couples got. But Ashley responded to reveal that her and Jared’s time on the show does end well before the season does. “Don’t worry, guys, we leave on Monday’s episode,” she wrote on Instagram.

