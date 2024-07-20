‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Firm: No More Kids After Baby’s Arrival

A“Bachelor in Paradise” family will expand very soon. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon already have one son, Dawson, and their second boy is due any day. Iaconetti recently answered fan questions in her Instagram stories and addressed the idea of continuing to try for a girl.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are Firm They’re Stopping After 2 Kids

On July 18, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star answered some fan questions. One person asked why Iaconetti and Haibon decided they only wanted to have two children.

Iaconetti answered, “Because that’s all we want,” she stated. She admitted, “I’m surprised by all the comments asking me why we wouldn’t try for a girl.”

“We have no desire for more than 2 kids. We feel very fulfilled with 2 and just Dawson himself is a handful!”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star admitted she had “this expectation of having a daughter all my life until I didn’t and the death of that dream (which is a really dramatic way of putting it) hasn’t felt significant.”

She added, “After having Dawson, I don’t feel the same desire for a girl.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans had Iaconetti’s back in a thread in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Why would a total stranger even care what another total stranger does? This is such a random comment. I thought Ashley [had] a pretty measured response given the stupidity of the question,” one Redditor shared.

“Not an Ashley fan but this is a great response. It’s 1) intrusive to question the number of kids someone wants, always but especially since Ashley had difficult pregnancies 2) disrespectful to imply that her sons aren’t enough for her,” another Redditor noted.

Iaconetti Caused a Stir With a Post About Dawson & the Baby

Fans were supportive of Iaconetti’s response about not wanting more kids, but some of her other recent posts have been less well-received.

On May 28, Iaconetti shared photos of her son Dawson in her Instagram stories. The pictures showed Dawson looking adorable, and the “Bachelor in Paradise” star wrote, I feel so bad for his future brother.”

Was Iaconetti implying that the family’s second son would always be overshadowed by Dawson’s cuteness? Some “Bachelor in Paradise” fans took it that way. Others, however, thought the insinuation was more about Dawson being a handful.

One Reddit user suggested, “I think she is light heartedly implying that this boy has all the good looks. He is very cute!”

Another Redditor commented, “What an awful thing to say. I hope his little brother never comes across this. Is she already saying her unborn child is going to be uglier?”

Someone else felt similarly. “This is weird. Why did she HAVE to say that?”

“If she truly feels this way, then maybe don’t have another kid,” read a separate comment.

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Worries About Loving a 2nd Child As Much As Dawson

A July 17 Instagram post from Iaconetti prompted a lot of responses when she asked about loving a second child as much as the first.

“I know people say your heart grows and you’ll love all your children equally, but as parents to just one right now, it feels impossible to love anything as much as Dawson,” Iaconetti wrote.

She continued, “Serious question: Does it take a while?”

Iaconetti’s followers shared their experiences and encouraged her that things would fall into place.

“I like to say you love them uniquely not equally…your heart just makes room, and then when your two babies meet, your heart almost explodes,” a follower explained.

“I felt the same way while I was pregnant with my second and no it’s totally different. You will have the same love. It’s actually weird,” another follower commented.

Someone else noted, “With your first kid you find out how DEEP you can love & with the second you find out how WIDE you can love. Heard this saying once, and it couldn’t be more true!”