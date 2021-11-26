Exclusive Interview: Ashley Iaconetti Gives Third-Trimester Pregnancy Update

Ashley Iaconetti is opening up about her pregnancy.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” fan favorite is expecting her first child — a baby boy– in February with her husband of two years, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jared Haibon.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Ashley gave the scoop on planning her pregnancy and her highs and lows, as well as a hint about her baby’s future nursery. She also opened up about some major changes coming to the Haibon house – including a new house!

Ashley Gave an Update on How She is Feeling Now That She’s In Her Third Trimester of Pregnancy

HEAVY: I know you were dealing with a lot of morning sickness early on in your pregnancy. How are you feeling now?

Ashley Iaconetti: I’m much better than I was. That being said, I’m still not physically very comfortable, to be honest. I still have bouts of nausea throughout the day and throw up a couple times a week. But I’m grateful to have the energy now to live a relatively normal life, unlike in the first trimester when doing anything besides binging ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ felt like a struggle.

HEAVY: What has surprised you the most about your pregnancy?

AI: I’m most surprised by how relentless the nausea was the first trimester. I knew I wasn’t going to be the kind of woman who enjoys pregnancy and I had a feeling I’d be pretty sick, but movies make it seem like you just suddenly have the urge to throw up in a garbage can at work. I didn’t think it was going to be like having an all-day hangover every day. Why do they call it “morning sickness”?

HEAVY: Have you had any food cravings or aversions?

AI: Unfortunately, water continues to be an aversion. I’ve always been a big water drinker, but since June I can barely stomach a cup. My doctor said water is oddly something that commonly makes nausea worse for pregnant women. I don’t really think I’m having cravings…they’re more like desires for food that sound like they’d settle my stomach. Again, unfortunately, McDonald’s really does the trick for that. There’s something about greasy, warm carbs that must coat my stomach. Fries, nuggets, or a McChicken sandwich, and a medium Coke! Or their breakfast biscuit sandwiches!

HEAVY: Tell us about your experience using Natural Cycles to help you plan your pregnancy.

AI: Natural Cycles was so helpful in getting to know my cycle through taking my basal body temperature each morning when I woke up. I did it consistently from December 2020 to May when I got pregnant. I read the book “Taking Charge of Your Fertility” in April and the biggest recommendation in the book was to track your cycle through recording basal body temperature and cervical mucus…two things that the Natural Cycles app makes easy. The app made predicting my fertile window so easy and pretty much confirmed my ovulation for the month when my charting graph showed a spike in temperature.

HEAVY: Let’s talk about how you and Jared are preparing to be first-time parents. Is there anything you think you’ll disagree on when it comes to parenting?

AI: He’ll probably be more fun with play, but at the same time more of the disciplinarian. I don’t think we’re going to majorly disagree on anything, but I can see me letting them get away with stuff he wouldn’t, behavior-wise. I know this based on how we treat our dog, Lois. Even when she snaps at people, I can’t get mad at her.

HEAVY: Have you gotten any advice from fellow Bachelor Nation moms?

AI: Jade [Roper] and I talk all the time. She’s helped me with some product must-haves but has mostly just inspired me when I watch her with her kids. She’s so patient and nurturing. I don’t know how she does it with 3 kids under 4-and-a-half years old!

HEAVY: Have you started on the nursery? Any theme ideas?

AI: We haven’t started on the nursery yet. We’re moving into a new house in December. I’m hoping my mom will be able to come to Rhode Island and help me with decorating the nursery and whole house. It sounds silly, but I’m pretty sure the theme will be a mashup of Tom Brady and Superman…two of Jared’s passions he hopes to pass down. In our house, Tom and Superman are one and the same.

HEAVY: OK, we’ve seen your baby name teasers where you said your son’s name will be inspired by one of your passions. So what is it — New Kids on The Block, Leonardo DiCaprio? Can you give us ANY hints about your baby’s name?

AI: Haha! I can’t give any more hints at this point…maybe the month leading up to the birth!

HEAVY: Obviously, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ holds a special place in your heart. What will you tell your son about your experiences on reality TV? Would you discourage your kids from being on reality TV when they get older?

AI: Jared and I both, fortunately, had fantastic experiences on the show and learned and matured so much from the process and, of course, met each other through it, so we couldn’t possibly discourage him from being part of a show like ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. We hope we’d be able to instill values to get him through it positively. However, other reality shows we may feel differently about. We probably wouldn’t want him on ‘Love Island’ or to be an F-Boy on ‘F-Boy Island’! But, yes, eventually, when age-appropriate, he’ll know all about our story and get to see some clips.

HEAVY: One final thing, I saw your sneak peek of the coffee house you and Jared are opening in Rhode Island. What can you tell me about it? Do you have a favorite drink or menu item?

AI: Audrey’s Coffee House and Lounge is a coffee shop with classic sandwiches and pastries during the day and during the evening it turns into a martini lounge with sharable plates and charcuterie boards. It’s located in Wakefield, Rhode Island. I’m really excited about a drink we’re calling “A Trip to Paradise,” which is a banana-hazelnut iced coffee with chocolate syrup and toasted coconut. We’re also serving Egg Nog Martinis which Jared makes around the holidays at home and they’re delicious!!! I’ll be drinking those in February once the baby is born. Don’t care that it’s after Christmas. Our salami roses on the charcuterie boards with manchego cheese are also a fave of mine!

HEAVY: Is there anything else you want to tell us about your pregnancy or anything else?

AI: I just want people to know that even though I’m complaining about a lot of my symptoms on social media, I’m so grateful to be pregnant and we can’t wait to meet our little boy. I think it’s important to keep it real though because we often see pregnancy through a way too airbrushed lens on social media. It puts unrealistic expectations on women and doesn’t represent women who have a rough pregnancy experience…which is a lot I’ve found….and it makes them feel alone.

