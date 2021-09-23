Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Share 20-Week Ultrasound and Big Baby Update

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are in their second trimester, officially! The couple, who met on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” is expecting a baby boy in February 2022.

Ashley and Jared revealed they were expecting back in July. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, the two said that they would be shared lots of details with fans on social media. “You’re going to see the nitty gritty,” Ashley said. And, so far, she has come through.

Ashley hasn’t had the easiest of pregnancies, and she’s been pretty sick so far. She has shared a very real side of pregnancy that not many influencers share, and most of her fans are really grateful for the honest, refreshing perspective.

On September 22, 2021, Jared took to Instagram to share the baby’s 20-week ultrasound photos. “Our family,” he captioned the post.

Baby Haibon Is in the 90th Percentile for Weight

Baby boy Haibon is looking really healthy at 20 weeks. Although this isn’t the first ultrasound photo that the couple has shared, the baby’s developments can really be seen in these shots. The couple also opted for a 4D ultrasound, which Jared also shared in his Instagram post, and you can really see the baby’s face taking shape.

In addition to Jared’s post, the couple also took to Instagram Stories to share an update on the baby overall. “So, [during] our ultrasound today, we found out that our child is in the 90th percentile of size for his age at 20 weeks,” Ashley said. “This guy, we’ve said it before and I’m saying it again, was born 10 pounds, 2 ounces,” she added, gesturing towards Jared.

“[Jared’s] mom didn’t have an epidural and she did it vaginally,” Ashley said, appearing jokingly terrified. “The average baby at 20 weeks is 10 ounces. This guy? 13 ounces. Let’s just say, if we’re going on this trajectory, scheduled C-section it is,” Ashley continued.

Ashley Revealed That She’s Still Very Sick

Ashley has been very candid about how sick she has felt throughout her pregnancy, and while she was hoping that the sickness would subside, she’s still getting sick fairly frequently.

“I’ve thrown up five times this week and I am 20 weeks pregnant,” Ashley said on her Instagram Stories on September 22, 2021. “I guess this is just when I accept the fact that I’m probably going to be sick the entire time,” she added.

In the caption of the post, Ashley shared that she has been taking Zofran, which has helped her tremendously. However, she doesn’t take it every day because one of the side effects is constipation. “It’s a lifesaver and I’m beyond thankful for this drug,” she wrote.

She also included a bit for those who don’t agree with women taking Zofran while pregnant, letting them know that her doctor is more than okay with her taking it — and so is she. As Ashley has described her sickness, it’s not just in the mornings — it has affected her all day almost every day, so the medication does seem to help her, which is great.

