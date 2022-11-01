Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Go All out for Dawson’s 1st Halloween

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their first son, Dawson Dmitri Brady, on January 31, and they are navigating the wild ride of all their baby’s firsts. Soon Dawson will experience his first Thanksgiving and Christmas, but before that came his first Halloween. Fans likely had a hunch Iaconetti and Haibon would come up with something big for her baby’s first Halloween costume, and indeed they did.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dawson Haibon Became ‘The Penguin’

The day before Halloween, Iaconetti and her husband shared a joint post on their Instagram pages. The post knocked everybody’s socks off, as it revealed a family costume and a fun tailor-made video. Iaconetti teased in the caption of the post, “Introducing Dawson Haibon as The Penguin.” The video had both “Bachelor in Paradise” stars dressed up too, with Iaconetti playing Catwoman and Haibon as Batman.

“Catwoman and The Penguin are on the loose. They’re after the city’s jewels. Police are in pursuit. Call the Batman,” a voice-over revealed. Then, fans saw Dawson in a penguin costume, and at first, Iaconetti was pushing him around the house in a baby walker that was their “getaway car.” Catwoman “ditched The Penguin,” and just as she was about to snatch up a jewel (her engagement ring), Batman caught up to her. A slight battle ensued, and then the adversaries were about to kiss.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Loved the Video & Dawson

Before Catwoman and Batman could share that kiss, however, a baby’s cries interrupted them. The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars broke character at that point and acknowledged there was always some kind of interruption happening in their lives. The video was a smash success, and fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“I knew this whole time the babe looked suspect,” joked one person.

“Ok but the combat choreography,” quipped another.

Some people asked when the next episode would be available, and others called the video a “cinematic masterpiece.” Nearly 500 comments poured into the comments section, and Iaconetti responded to many of them with thanks and heart emojis.

“I absolutely love this!! Best couple out there,” gushed another supporter.

“You guys have such an exciting marriage…..Never a dull moment,” joked someone else.

“This is awesome! 10/10 for creativity and execution,” commented another impressed viewer.

Several other “Bachelor Nation” personalities raved over Iaconetti and Haibon’s production as well. Jason Tartick deemed it “Unreal,” and Jessenia Cruz noted, “This production quality is top tier.” Justin Glaze asked, “Wait this is [fire emojis],” and Iaconetti joked back that “Jared needs to direct professionally.”

The post made its way to “The Bachelor” Reddit sub too, and fans raved over it there as well. Quite a few “Bachelor Nation” fans had been vocal in their displeasure at seeing Iaconetti and Haibon back and highlighted so much earlier in season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Despite that, Dawson’s Halloween scenario was a hit.

“I normally skip over Jared/Ashley content in this sub… but damn this video was super adorable and they have the cutest kid,” admitted one Redditor.

“This is cute and very on brand for them,” added another Redditor.

“They look hot! Jared’s jawline! Ashley’s eyes! And of course Dawson is dang adorable. 10/10,” raved someone else.