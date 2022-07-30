Ashley I. Shares Photos from Jared Haibon’s Childhood: Major ‘Glow Up’

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are arguably one of the best-looking couples to come out of Bachelor Nation. Their gorgeous son, Dawson, is proof of their stellar genes. But there was a time when Haibon looked quite a bit different than he does now. As can be seen in the photo montage posted on Instagram by his wife, an awkward child can blossom into a total hottie.

WATCH Haibon Grow up and Glow Up

The reel starts by showing a chubby Jared Haibon in childhood with the tag, “Before I met him.” It also shows a few teen and early 20’s shots. The tag then changes to “Now,” followed by a series of the man Iaconetti has come to know and love. The front caption for the reel reads. “Never judge someone too soon.” Then, more text pops up that says, “my husband is proof.”

Fans are going crazy over the reel. “Good gravy that glow up hit hard!!” one viewer commented. Another wrote, “I love this! It should be shown to every middle school kid!!!” Someone else completely agreed, posting, “absolutely! I taught middle school for a long time and it’s such a hard age- this would maybe even the playing field for everyone. Just be kind to each other because…”

An enthusiastic admirer commented, “Jared was one of the most handsome on the Bachelor. Love seeing his pictures of when he was a kid and his glow-up! You two make the perfect couple!” That may be true now, but it wasn’t always the case.

A Love Story for the Ages

Considering that Iaconetti essentially fell in love with Haibon at first sight, it is difficult to say if she would have had the same reaction if she had met him during his awkward years. One thing is for sure, she believed in their love from day one, even when he didn’t.

When the Kim Kardashian superfan and lookalike met the rugged Rhode Islander on season two of “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2015, fans could see an instant connection. The chemistry between them seemed to be off the charts, but for some reason, Haibon just wasn’t feeling it. This led to multiple meltdowns on Iaconetti’s part and she soon became known as the ‘crying face’ of the franchise.

For three years, Haibon and Iaconetti waffled between dating and being in the friend zone, but the heart-on-her-sleeve beauty’s love stayed strong. Haibon finally came around in 2018. When the couple announced their engagement in a 44-minute YouTube video, fans were both shocked and thrilled. One viewer wrote, “This woman has the patience of a saint.” Another commented, “WOW! This is the proof that soul mates will end up together no matter what.”

Haibon told the New York Times that fans were coming up to him saying things like “We believe in love again. You give us hope.”

The soulmates made it official in August, 2019, and gave birth to their son, Dawson, in January, 2022. Haibon recently talked about how they plan to have a second child, but not right away. Iaconetti had a difficult pregnancy, so they want Dawson to be older when they try again.

The upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” is scheduled to start airing September 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will air two nights a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays.

