Bachelor Alum Reveals Second Pregnancy Loss

Five months after announcing her pregnancy, former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey let fans into the “worst day of our life.” Through a series of posts in her Instagram Story, she revealed she and husband Steve Hunsberg suffered a pregnancy loss.

“We delivered Christopher James at 4:27 pm. Like his namesake, my Dad, he was taken too early from us, his death a result of the cord being wrapped around his neck. He is absolutely beautiful with my eyes and dark hair and Steve’s nose and lips. We are devastated by this loss,” Spivey wrote on Instagram of the son she referred to as CJ.

This is not the first loss for Spivey, who appeared on season 15 of The Bachelor. She revealed in May 2019 that she had experienced a miscarriage and has spoken about infertility since.

Before learning of CJ’s passing, Spivey had a doctor’s appointment where everything went seemingly well. However, when the doctor asked about his movement, Spivey responded, “he had kinda slowed down in the past week and wasn’t kicking the hell out of me at night. I loved it. It was our night bonding.”

After worrying, Spivey connected with her normal doctor who ordered a sonogram at the hospital just to make everyone feel better.

She wrote in her Instagram Story, “Once I got here they were having trouble finding the heartbeat so they did two ultrasounds with different doctors – but the result was the same. CJ died sometime between my dr visit and my hospital visit.”

After learning the news, Spivey was given an epidural and Pitocin to help her deliver CJ. “I am very sad and very scared but more than anything I am just completely heartbroken.”

Hunsberg shared a photo of a letter he wrote for CJ. It read in part, “I can’t wait to meet you and watch you grow, with a family that has waited a long time for your arrival.” He captioned the letter, “The world took a step back today.”

Bachelor Nation Is Sharing Their Messages of Support

Spivey is still an active member of Bachelor Nation, often recapping the episodes and discussing the franchise’s news with Reality Steve’s Steve Carbone. He wrote in part, of his friend and co-host, “My thoughts and prayers go out to her and Steve and their families during this time.”

Former stars of the franchise are also commenting on her and Hunsberg’s posts.

Among the supporters is former Bachelorette Emily Maynard. Maynard, who just welcomed a daughter, was a contestant on Spivey’s season of The Bachelor. She wrote, “Oh Ashley, I wish I had the words. I’ve been thinking about you and your family all day. My heart is absolutely broken for you. Sending you all my love. I’m so sorry.”

Maynard is not the only Bachelorette to speak out in support. The original Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, wrote in part, “I know nothing any one of us can say can take away the hurt you are experiencing, but please know that you are in my heart and thoughts.” This sentiment was shared by Ali Fedotowsky who commented in part, “There are no words. Sending you so much love my friend.”

DeAnna Pappas commented on a post by Hunsberg of the couple cradling CJ. She wrote, “Praying for you both. Hold tight to eachother. I am praying for your grief & your loss & your hearts. You’ve both been on my mind all day. Will continue to pray for your family.”

Other members of the franchise have posted their condolences.

Spivey and Hunsberg Have Been Married Since 2016

Spivey did not end up with Brad Womack on The Bachelor. She would instead go on to find her partner in Hunsberg.

According to People, the couple dated for several years and became engaged in late 2014. They tied the knot on May 14, 2016, in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The couple shares a dog, Jackson, and a close relationship with Berly, the boy Spivey has long-nannied.

