‘Bachelor’ Star Announces Pregnancy Following Pregnancy Loss

Ashley Spivey is pregnant! The former Bachelor contestant announced she and husband Steve Hunsberg are expecting in a post on her Instagram Wednesday.

“Plot twist,” she wrote. “As y’all all know, I just went through the IVF process and we had decided to freeze the embryos to give my body a little more time to rest. We planned on transferring in May but I should have known, as with many parts of my life – if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.”

The nanny revealed she is early in pregnancy, at six weeks and six days. Explaining her decision to announce, she wrote, “this is my reality and I don’t want to have to stay silent about it because of taboos or a fear of jinxing it. I’m scared and I’m nervous but I’m also overjoyed.”

This news comes five months after Spivey announced her pregnancy loss on Instagram, the result of a cord wrapped around the neck of a baby she named CJ.

“I’d be lying if I said that I’m not constantly thinking of CJ but I have to think that he had a little part in this,” she continued. “The due date is December 9 but my MFMA told me in a previous meeting that she wanted me to deliver at 37 weeks. That means this lil seed baby will arrive sometime between the days that my Dad and CJ died. It’s like they knew I needed something to get me through November”

Spivey Announced Pregnancy Loss in November

In November 2020, Spivey revealed on Instagram that she suffered the pregnancy loss of her son CJ, five months after announcing the pregnancy.

“We delivered Christopher James at 4:27 pm. Like his namesake, my Dad, he was taken too early from us, his death a result of the cord being wrapped around his neck. He is absolutely beautiful with my eyes and dark hair and Steve’s nose and lips. We are devastated by this loss,” she wrote on Instagram.

She opened up further about the loss the next day, writing she wanted “CJ to be as real to y’all as he was to me and Steve.”

“I am in complete shock that I am at home and my baby is no longer with us,” she captioned photos from the hospital. “I cannot describe the pain of growing someone inside of you, feeling them die, and then having to push them out of your body. In labor, I knew I had to get him out but there was a part of me that wanted to keep him inside of me forever.”

She previously revealed a miscarriage in May 2019 and has continued to be open about her struggles with infertility.

Bachelor Nation Shared Their Congratulations

Since her appearance on Brad Womack’s second season, Spivey has remained an active member of Bachelor Nation, often discussing the happenings of the dating franchise.

Now, these past contestants are sharing their congratulations for the expectant mom. Among them, her former castmate Emily Maynard who wrote, “Ashley!! I’m so so happy for you guys!! Sending you so much love!!”

Another Bachelorette, Ali Fedotowsky, wrote, “In tears reading this! I could not be more happy for you! Congratulations!”

“yaaaay! I will be praying over that sweet little nugget and you every day!!” added Catherine Giudici Lowe.

Other congratulations came from Mike Johnson, Nick Viall, Astrid Loch, Chris Bukowski and Olivia Caridi.

