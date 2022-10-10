‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Pair Tease Upcoming Nuptials: ‘3 Weeks Until Our Wedding’

A fan-favorite couple from “Bachelor in Paradise” is ready to tie the knot, and their nuptials will take place in late October. Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt had to postpone their wedding twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it looks like the third time is going to be the charm.

Here’s what you need to know:

Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Waited a Long Time for Their Wedding Day

As Us Weekly detailed, Loch and Wendt first connected in 2018 as they filmed season 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” They did not leave Mexico as a couple, but they reunited off-screen and the pair has been solid ever since. A few months after their relationship became public, Loch moved to Canada where Wendt was based. He proposed in August 2019, and they initially set a wedding date for November 2020. The couple decided to try to have their first child while they waited to reschedule their wedding, and they found they needed to pursue IVF to make it happen. A pregnancy announcement came in March 2021, and the couple’s son August was born in November 2021. The pregnancy led the couple to push out their second wedding date, which would have also been in November.

Loch recently teased in a now-expired Instagram story there was “less than one month to go” until her wedding, and she noted that along with a photo of “bridal things.” In April, Loch shared some updates on the wedding planning via Instagram, noted People. “We did the tasting, we picked the cake, we did a walkthrough of the venue,” Loch shared. “Even though I have a wedding planner, I still have felt overwhelmed at times.” An Instagram post of Loch’s from April shared a peek at the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple’s wedding registry site, which revealed the nuptials will take place in Sarasota, Florida on October 28.

Kevin Wendt Revealed It’s Been a Busy Season for the Family

On October 9, Wendt shared an update on Instagram that generated a great deal of excitement among “Bachelor in Paradise” fans. The first photo showed him kneeling down outdoors with his arms holding his son, Auggie on a rock ledge next to the sidewalk. A “Sold” real estate sign was just behind him, and Wendt explained they were a week away from moving into a new house. He added it was “3 weeks until our wedding (3rd attempt)” and also joked that he would get to see Tom Brady in four weeks, which is when his honeymoon was happening as well.

Wendt explained to someone that the photo was from outside the couple’s townhouse in Toronto they just sold. He did not detail whether the family was staying in Toronto with their upcoming move. However, it doesn’t seem they are likely moving too far away. The realtor who helped sell their townhouse also helped them find their next house, according to a couple of comments the two exchanged on the Instagram post. Loch commented she missed her boys, and per her Instagram stories, it appears she’s perhaps in Florida already as she finalizes wedding details.

Dozens of “Bachelor in Paradise” fans commented on how adorable Auggie was, while others congratulated Wendt on the big changes on the horizon.