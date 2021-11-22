Popular ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Welcomes Baby: PHOTOS

There’s a new “Bachelor in Paradise” baby in the world.

Fan-favorite couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have announced the birth of their first child.

The reality TV couple, who met in 2018, got engaged in 2019, had planned to wed in 2020 but postponed their nuptials to November 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per Entertainment Tonight. But instead of a wedding, they celebrated their love with a baby. Astrid and Kevin welcomed their bundle of joy on November 20, 2021.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” lovebirds announced their baby’s birth nearly two weeks after the dad-to-be teased the child’s impending arrival in an Instagram post. On November 7, Kevin posed in the baby’s nursery while holding a mini New England Patriots outfit and a football.

“It’s looking like this is my last Sunday watching football without baby Wendt:),” the proud papa wrote. “We are SO ready to meet you, sweet one.”

Astrid & Kevin Shared Photos & Details on Their Baby’s Arrival

Following the birth, the new parents shared photos of their baby on Instagram, while keeping their child’s gender and name a secret.

“November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true,” Kevin wrote on his Instagram page under a photo of him holding the baby with one hand. He also hinted that Astrid may have had a difficult delivery.

“She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang,” he wrote. “I never thought a love like this existed. #ivfbaby #ivf.”

New mom Astrid also shared a pic of her holding her child’s hand.

“Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of the @thewendtgang,” Astrid wrote on her page. “Sorry to keep you all waiting, just had to soak this moment up for ourselves first. #babywendt #ivf #ivfbaby #infertility.”

Fans Have Followed the Couple’s Fertility Journey

Astrid and Kevin first shared news of the pregnancy on Mother’s Day 2021, with an announcement about the November due date on Instagram. The couple had been vocal about their long in-vitro fertilization process.

At the time, Kevin confirmed to People that he and Astrid decided to push their baby plans ahead of their postponed wedding dates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the wedding would keep getting pushed off, we thought, ‘Okay, well, I don’t want to wait five years to have a baby. Let’s just try to have one before the wedding,’“ he explained.

Astrid had previously told the outlet that as her relationship with Kevin began to grow, so did their desire to have kids together.

“Even more so than the desire to get married,” she added. “Which is why we actually started trying to get pregnant in July 2019, about two months before getting engaged.

When pregnancy didn’t come as easily as they’d hoped, Astrid and Kevin began using a basal thermometer, cycle-tracker apps, ovulation sticks, and more. After a year with no success, they began fertility treatments. Astrid suffered a dangerous ectopic pregnancy in October 2020. By March 2021 she was successfully pregnant with a healthy fetus.

