Astrid Loch Shares Bump Pics as Fans Speculate She Already Married Kevin Wendt

Astrid Loch showed off her baby bump in new photos less than two months before her due date.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star, who announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day 2021 following a long in-vitro fertilization process, thrilled fans with her latest bump photos as she awaits the arrival of her first baby with her longtime partner Kevin Wendt.

Astrid is due with her first baby in November, per her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

Astrid Shared Bump Photos Taken at Her Sister’s Wedding

In a new post shared on social media, Astrid shared pics from her sister Ingrid’s wedding. In the photos, the expectant mom was seen cradling her 32-week bump as she posed in a light blue dress next to the bride-to-be. In photos from the wedding day, Astrid was also seen wearing a long blue bridesmaid’s dress and posing with Kevin, who coordinated with her in a blue suit. Her bump was is in full view in a video clip from the ceremony that showed her in maid of honor mode after her sister walked down the aisle.

In the comment section, many fans wrote that Astrid is “glowing” as she heads through her final trimester of pregnancy. While the couple opted not to find out the gender of their baby ahead of time, several commenters predicted that Astrid is carrying a baby girl.

“Beautiful pics. Girl belly,” one fan wrote.

“I’m gonna say a girl!” another fan agreed.

“You are the cutest pregnant lady ever!” another wrote to the Bachelor Nation star.

Other fans wanted to know more about Astrid’s own wedding plans.

“What about you? When is your wedding??” one commenter asked.

Some Fans Think Astrid & Kevin Got Hitched

Astrid and Kevin got engaged in 2019 and had planned to wed in 2020, but they postponed their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to People. The couple initially pushed their wedding date to November 2021, then postponed plans again after announcing Astrid’s pregnancy and November 2021 due date.

But as their baby’s due date nears, some fans think the “Bachelor in Paradise”’ pair already tied the knot in a secret ceremony. Fans recently zeroed in on photos in an Instagram post Kevin shared from a Toronto Blue Jays game he attended with Astrid. In one pic, the dad-to-be appears to be wearing a wedding band.

On social media, some fans also noted that Kevin calls Astrid “his wife” in his Instagram stories.

“Last I saw, they were still planning a wedding for November 2022. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they legally got married already!” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“My guess is they did some small ceremony over the summer when their families were all together at a lake house, but are still planning a bigger/formal event for next Nov.,” another added. “He seemed to start wearing a ring after that trip (based on ig pics). Just a hunch!”

“It definitely appears that way,” another chimed in. “Low key love if they just did something small and intimate before the baby.”

But in this case, the baby carriage still may come before marriage. In May 2021, Kevin told People that he and Astrid purposely pushed their baby plans ahead of their postponed weddings.

“Since the wedding would keep getting pushed off, we thought, ‘Okay, well, I don’t want to wait five years to have a baby. Let’s just try to have one before the wedding,'” he said.

READ NEXT: ’Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Revealed