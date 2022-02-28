When Is Clayton Echard’s ‘After the Final Rose’ Airing?

Clayton Echard’s journey to find love is nearing its end — sort of. With “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss tweeting that Clayton’s finale hasn’t been spoiled because it’s actually not over yet, fans don’t actually know how Clayton’s season ends.

From the sounds of things, everything will be explained on “After the Final Rose,” and the outcome of the whole season may hinge on the show, which will air directly after the two-night finale.

Warning: Mild “Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

“The Bachelor” finale is set to air in two parts, which is fairly typical for the show. Night one will air on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Part two will air on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Since the “After the Final Rose” special airs live, it’s impossible to find out what will happen ahead of time. Clayton is expected to be confronted with his final two women — if not his final three. Gabby Windey, Susie Evans, and Rachel Recchia could all be in attendance, and may all get time to talk with Clayton in front of a live studio audience.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Is More Than Likely Not Engaged

This season’s “After the Final Rose” is likely going to be intense as it sounds like Clayton has some unfinished business that’s going to play out on live television.

According to Reality Steve, Clayton is not with Rachel. It’s unknown if he’s with either of the other women, or if he’s still single, but things haven’t yet come to a head.

“I don’t have all your answers like I told you… However, by saying I was told he was not with Rachel, I’m not saying that means he’s either with Susie or Gabby. I wasn’t told anything on either of them. I’m just reporting what I was told about Rachel and that’s that he’s not with her,” he wrote in his blog post uploaded on February 22, 2022.

“With no finality in Iceland, and with a non-traditional ending, that doesn’t mean that Rachel might not be in the picture come ATFR. Or Susie. Or Gabby. All I was told was alluding to that he didn’t pick Rachel in Iceland. Or leave with her in Iceland. Or anything like that. I don’t know about whether or not a final rose ceremony even happened,” Steve continued.

Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Predicted That Clayton Walked Away From the Show Single

While it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that things didn’t work out as planned for the lead of a “Bachelor” franchise show, who better than to weigh in on the final than someone who has already been in Clayton’s shoes?

Former “Bachelor” star Peter Weber did exactly that — and with a sticky finale of his own, he may have even more experience reading what’s going on behind-the-scenes.

“My prediction is — and I hate to say — that he ends up with no one and that it was supposed to be Rachel,” Weber said on the February 15, 2022, episode of Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast.

“[I think] she loses it. And then who knows if they all walk away or how it ends — maybe he walks away because it was mainly Rachel. I’m hoping that’s not the case, but that’s how I kind of think it ends,” he added.

