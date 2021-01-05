Which Bachelor 2021 Contestant Has a Celebrity Parent?

Bachelor Nation has long attracted future social media influencers, but for one contestant on Matt James’ season, The Bachelor will not be her first brush with fame. Kit Keenan is the daughter of celebrity fashion designer, Cynthia Rowley.

The acclaimed designer, who was named the Designer of the Year at the American Image Awards in 2015, has gained additional notoriety for her writing and television work. She appeared in various shows, including as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, Project Runway and Design Star. She also authored or co-authored five books.

The mother-daughter duo co-host a podcast, Ageless, but that is not the only way the 21-year-old is following in her mother’s footsteps. As a “fashion entrepreneur,” the New York native has a line of t-shirts and sweatshirts under the label KIT, which collaborates with contemporary artists to reach a younger audience who can wear pieces of their work.

Chris Harrison teased her love of fashion be evident on The Bachelor. As he put it during the preview of this season’s contestants, “she had boxes and boxes of dresses shipped to where we were, best dressed we’ve had on the show.”

Keenan Sees Her Future in Fashion After College

Keenan is currently pursuing her degree at New York University.

“I started off at USC which is like a very classic football school,” The Bachelor contestant told Our Era. “I realized the environment wasn’t for me so I transferred to NYU halfway through my Sophomore year and NYU is very accomodating for that.”

She revealed the reason for the transfer, saying, “The biggest reason was because I got into Gallatin at NYU and the individualized plan of study was the perfect program for me and at the end of the day that is what college is for. I guess that was the primary reason I transferred. I am so grateful that I went to USC for the year and a half that I did. I grew up in New York and I think that I needed to get out of my comfort zone and curate my own life there.”

When asked where she saw herself in five years, Keenan admitted it was likely in the fashion industry, but she also loves art.

Keenan Already Has a Following

While many social media careers are launched after joining Bachelor Nation, Keenan already came in with the most followers of any season 25 contestant.

BachelorData reported she already had nearly 40,000 followers before she was announced among the cast. After, her total has risen to more than 46,000.

She told Our Era that she has still been busy during quarantine because of her social media presence and podcast with her mom.

She said, “I’m still in school, I’m managing my mom and I’s podcast and social media. It hasn’t felt like much of a break. Instagram is at such an interesting place and it’s been so cool to see how people are still creating content in these times.

Viewers can meet Keenan on The Bachelor premiere tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

