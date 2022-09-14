‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Reveal Supposed Season 27 Pick for 2023

In a matter of days, ABC is expected to reveal their pick for who will hand out roses as the next “Bachelor” lead. Season 27 should start filming soon, with a January 2023 premiere, and that means producers have been hard at work behind-the-scenes to choose their next lead. There has been a lot of speculation about this in recent weeks, with plenty of theories swirling around online. Spoiler king Reality Steve just revealed what he has heard, and fans will be eager to find out if he got it right.

A Decision Has Reportedly Been Made

During his latest podcast episode and blog post, which he posted early morning on September 14, Reality Steve mentioned the ongoing speculation regarding the next “Bachelor” lead. At that point, he relayed that he still did not have any solid news to share. However, he teased he thought he was getting close.

“In terms of Bachelor talk, I’ve told you for the last week or so I had no idea who it was or where they were leaning,” he detailed. “Recently, I started hearing rumblings. And I think there’s a good chance I’ll know for sure in the next 24-48 hrs,” Reality Steve continued. He added he thought he could spoil the next “Bachelor” lead’s identity by Friday, although it seems he got the confirmation he needed sooner than he expected.

Reality Steve also shared in his blog, “I know their choice has been made and the behind the scenes stuff of getting the lead ready for the season is underway.” He left fans hanging at that point, though, noting he wasn’t “gonna give any hints or throw any names out there just because I know how that works.” About five hours later, the spoiler guru took to Twitter to reveal that Zach Shallcross will hand out roses as the season 27 “Bachelor.”

There Seemed to Be Plenty of Possibilities

Reality Steve tweeted, “(SPOILER): As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be ‘official’ until next Tuesday on the AFTR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross.”

“The Bachelor” fans will likely see this become official during the final moments of “The Bachelorette” finale for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season. The first part of that aired on Tuesday, September 13, and the rest of the drama plays out on Tuesday, September 20. As Reality Steve noted, it is possible Shallcross is the pick right now, but that a last-minute change could still happen. As E! News noted, that most notably occurred with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. becoming “The Bachelor,” and has been rumored to have happened in some other cases too.

There had been a great deal of speculation regarding the lead for the upcoming season of “The Bachelor” as fans tossed out theories. Nate Mitchell was a definite frontrunner, it seemed, but that idea was recently dismissed. Greg Grippo, from Katie Thurston’s season, has been suggested, and just days ago, Ben Smith from Tayshia Adams’ season shared a post on social media that caused a stir as well.

“The Bachelor” fans can likely understand Shallcross snagging the gig, if that is how things play out, considering his heartbreaking experience with Recchia on “The Bachelorette.” Will Shallcross be the next lead, and will he find love? Franchise fans will be eager to see how this plays out.