Bachelor Nation Couple Reveals They’re Expecting Twins

Days after announcing their pregnancy, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk revealed they are actually expecting twins. The couple shared the revelation during a video on their YouTube channel.

“I’m terrified at one point because I know it’s probably going to be a trickier pregnancy, but I’m also really happy because I think it’s going to be so cool,” the former racecar driver told his wife after learning the shocking news. He added, “I think we always really kind of wanted three, right. Maybe not at the same time.”

His wife joked that she was planning to wait after the next baby to reevaluate the plan for three kids. While they are expecting fraternal twins, it was revealed Luyendyk has identical twin brothers.

This is Burnham Luyendyk’s first pregnancy since revealing she suffered a miscarriage in May. The newest additions will join big sister, Alessi. The couple met on season 22 of The Bachelor when Burnham Luyendyk was the runner-up only to reunite on the After the Final Rose.

The Couple Has Been Open About Their Miscarriage

In May, the couple revealed on their YouTube channel that Burnham Luyendyk had suffered a “missed miscarriage,” where the body continues as if pregnant, but the fetus has stopped developing.

She previously admitted, “ I feel like I have a little bit of PTSD from the miscarriage we had earlier this year,” which seems to be exacerbated by the fact she is expecting twins.

Right after finding out the news, the Shades of Rose founder said, “I think it freaks me out more, because like it’s abnormal and I just want, like, a healthy pregnancy… so I’m nervous.”

After announcing the news, she did a question-and-answer session on her Instagram story. When one fan wrote, “Not a question but the baby you miscarried came back to you,” she responded, “What helped me cope through that period after our miscarriage was thinking that the soul of that little one was waiting for the next time I got pregnant to come back. For whatever reason, he/she/(I) wasn’t ready at the time. Now I guess the time was right.”

Bachelor Nation Was Excited by the New Revelation

Bachelor Nation fans and stars celebrated the newest revelation. They flooded the comments sections of Burnham Luyendyk’s latest Instagram post announcing the revelation. She wrote, “We maaaay have left out one small detail.”

A Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite, Jade Roper Tolbert, wrote, “The most precious rainbow babies! Congrats!!” A rainbow baby is the term used for a baby born after pregnancy or infancy loss. Tolbert has shared her own experience with miscarriage.

Other alum of the dating franchise also weighed in. Kristina Schulman wrote, “I laughed, I cried, felt all the emotions for you guys! Such a wholesome YouTube video… congrats!” and former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher wrote, “Ahhh amazing!! Congrats!!!”

Luyendyk also shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already.” Among his well-wishers was former Bachelor winner, Catherine Giudici Lowe, who wrote, “WHAAAAAATTTT? That’s so awesome! Congrats.”

The twins are due in July 2021.

