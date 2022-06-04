‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Declares ‘I’m Leaving’

“The Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk, Jr. had quite the journey during season 22 back in 2018, but he ultimately found his wife. Now, a new social media tease reveals there is change on the horizon, which could be perceived as a reason for fans to worry. Luckily, he did not leave fans hanging on this one for long.

As Us Weekly detailed, Luyendyk initially got engaged to Becca Kufrin during his season of “The Bachelor.” Almost immediately, however, he had regrets about his decision. By the time his season finale aired, he had broken up with Kufrin and reunited with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. The two got engaged during the “After the Final Rose” special and got married less than a year later. The Luyendyks now share three children together and consistently keep “The Bachelor” fans looped in on their day-to-day lives. Does this recent social media post of his change any of this?

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie Admitted He Would Be Gone

In a brief Instagram Story on June 1, Arie shared a photo and simple caption with a link. “I’m leaving,” the text on the story slide read, and the link was to the family’s YouTube channel. The photo Arie used showed him with Lauren, and she leaned her head on his shoulder as he looked up and away. Was this a declaration that Arie was leaving his wife and family? He seemed to want to suggest that was the case, but anybody who clicked over to YouTube quickly learned that was not the case.

Arie previously told “The Bachelor” fans he would be leaving to film a new reality television show. When he first shared the news in early May, he admitted he was “slightly terrified” and explained he could be away from his wife and kids for as long as three weeks. He has since returned from filming, but he still can’t reveal specifics. It’s rumored the series is an upcoming Peacock streaming show titled “The Traitors,” and confirmation of that will probably emerge soon. The new social media tease of Arie’s linked to a video from the day before he had to leave for filming.

The Family Packed in a Day of Fun Before His Departure

In the video Arie shared, he and Lauren explained this would be the longest they had been apart since reuniting after “The Bachelor.” He noted he had a lot of anxiety ahead of doing the new show, sharing he was “prepared to do the show, but not really prepared to be away from everyone.”

Arie, Lauren, and the kids were in Virginia visiting her parents ahead of his departure, and they took a trip to the beach for a little family bonding. Part of the video showed Arie trying to explain to their daughter Alessi that he would be gone for a bit. She seemed confused by it, but she did not get too alarmed. The family enjoyed their time at the beach and worked together to prepare Arie for his departure, which ultimately lasted for several weeks.