‘Bachelor Babies’ Praised as ‘Cutest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ [PHOTOS]

Two of Bachelor Nation’s best-known couples have gathered their “Bachelor babies’ together for a photo. Fans reacted by gushing over the children’s cuteness.

Three of the children belong to Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert, who fell in love on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise” and have been together ever since.

The fourth child belongs to Jared Haibon and his wife Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. She famously pursued him, unsuccessfully, on “Bachelor in Paradise,” resulting in a lot of tears before Haibon decided he, too, was in love with her. Now they’re married with a son. In fact, the couples met because they were on the same season of “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2015.

In a second Instagram photo of the kids, Roper Tolbert dubbed them “Bachelor babies.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jade Roper Tolbert Says This Was the First Time ‘All the Kiddos Were Together’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper)

Jade Roper Tolbert posted the photo of the couples with the children to her Instagram page in February 2023. “Someone said we need to recreate the second photo every year from now on, what do you think!? Also, this was the first time all the kiddos were together, and they were all so sweet to each other. 🥹 Wish we could do this all the time, it was the best day! ❤️” she wrote.

Ashley Iaconetti responded in Jade’s comment thread, writing, “Brunette parents, blonde kids 🤷🏻‍♀️”

She added, “Thank you for the matching outfit, Auntie Jade!!”

Fans enjoyed the photo. “Def recreate every year!! That’ll be a special tradition for y’all and them!” wrote one fan in Jade’s comment thread.

“Awesome to still see success stories from the bachelor family! Yay for bachelor 👶s!!” wrote another.

Another fan responded, “You should definitely recreate the photo every year. GREAT IDEA! It was so nice seeing you all together.” Wrote another, “The cutest bunch ever! They have the best role models.”

Jade Roper Tolbert Posted a Second Photo of the ‘Bachelor Babies’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper)

With a second photo of the kids, Roper Tolbert wrote, “Just a bunch of Bachelor babieeeees. 🥰🥰🥰🥰”

Fans also gushed about the babies. “So much cuteness!!” one fan wrote in the Instagram thread. “You guys win the internet,” wrote another.

“I swear if we don’t get a bachelor in paradise type of show in 20 something years with all these Bach babies I will riot lol,” joked another.

“I cannot🤗omg dawsons smile at the end 🤣so dedicated 😍” another wrote. “Omggggggg they met their cousin Dawson 😍😍😍😍 this is everything!” someone wrote on the Instagram thread.

Another fan wrote on the comment thread, “I cannot!!!!!! This is sooo cute! Bachelor BFFs.”

The children were dressed in matching blue sweat suits. “OMGEEE bachelor babies are my favorite!” another wrote. “This is adorable!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote another. “Omg!!!! This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!!” another fan wrote. “Did you see Dawson’s smile??? So stinkin’ cute!!! 😘😘😘😘” another fan proclaimed.

