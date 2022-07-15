Former Bachelor and Bachelorette to Go Head-to-Head for $100,000

Instead of competing for roses, one Bachelor and one Bachelorette will be competing against each other for a hundred grand on the popular game show, “The $100,000 Pyramid.” Season six of the nighttime version of the long-running game show began airing on Sunday July 10 on ABC. It is hosted by former NFL player, Michael Strahan.

Who Will Be Competing?

The competing Bachelor and Bachelorette are none other than Matt James and Tayshia Adams. In 2019, Adams was a standout contestant on season 23 of “The Bachelor,” starring Colton Underwood. She dallied with John Paul Jones on “Bachelor in Paradise” before starring as “The Bachelorette in 2020. James was “The Bachelor” in season 25, where he met and fell in love with Rachael Kirkconnell.

Both leads have had their share of controversy and mixed reactions from fans. However, their huge smiles and effervescent personalities make them perfect game show material. Screen Rant reports that they will not be a team; they will be competing against one another.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Adams and James will be on season four, which is scheduled to air July 31, 2022. The other two celebrities appearing on the hour-long episode will be Wendi McLendon-Covey from “The Goldbergs” and Thomas Lennon from “Reno 911!”

Although the celebrities are competing for the big prize, they are not the ones who actually get the money. The way the show works is that each celebrity is partnered up with a non-celebrity contestant, and they are trying to win the money for them.

As Parade describes, “Through word associations, contestants are tasked with guessing and also giving various clues before time runs out. Throughout the show, two celebrities and their partners are challenged to race against the clock and get to the winner’s circle where they compete for $100,000.”

The game show was originally called “The $10,000 Pyramid” when it started in 1973 with host, Dick Clark, according to Mental Floss. The outlet additionally reports, “The show would go on to win nine Emmy Awards (second only to Jeopardy!) and endure several title changes (due to inflation) and many different hosts (including Donny Osmond).”

The prime-time version of the show began airing in 2016, and has kept the same top prize and host the entire time, notes IMDB.

Other Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Been on Game Shows

Bachelor Nation stars are not new to game shows. In fact, ten of them competed on season two of “Celebrity Family Feud,” hosted by Steve Harvey, in 2016. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it was a Bachelor vs. Bachelorette theme. The Bachelors who competed were: Shawn Booth, Ben Higgins, Chris Strandburg, Tanner Tolbert and Ben Zorn. The Bachelorettes who appeared on the show were: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Andi Dorfman, Sara Herron, Ashley Iaconetti, Jade Roper Tolbert and Nina Agdal.

Multiple Bachelors and Bachelorettes also competed against each other on the game show, “Wipeout” in 2014. Erica Rose, Tenley Molzahn, Michelle Kujawa, Arie Luyendyk, Graham Bunn, Kasey Stewart and Natalie Getz all participated in the physically challenging game show, facing “obstacles like ‘The Beaver and Beaverettes,’ ‘The Big Balls’ and ‘Gym Class’ along their quest to win a big cash prize,” ABC reports.

Episode four of “The $100,000 Pyramid” featuring Matt James and Tayshia Adams will air July 31, on ABC, at 10pm ET.