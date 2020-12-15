This Bachelor & BIP Star Just Got Engaged

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite stars. Emily Ferguson, who famously appeared on the franchise with twin sister Haley, announced her engagement to hockey player Lars William Karlsson on Instagram.

She shared a photo of Karlsson kissing her forehead as her engagement ring is in sight, with the caption, “I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams… this is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more than I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person. I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020.”

He shared the same photo, simply writing, “She said YES!!”

Ferguson, 28, started dating the 27-year-old Las Vegas Golden Knights player in November 2017. Fans know Ferguson as one-half of Bachelor Nation’s resident twins, first appearing on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor before going on seasons three and four of Bachelor in Paradise.

The newly betrothed star shared the story of her engagement, writing, “I never imagined that I would be getting proposed to in sweatpants, hair in a bun and a spray tan….but truly it could not have been more perfect.”

The couple is currently based in Ferguson’s hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada where Karlsson plays hockey. In June 2019 she congratulated Karlsson for signing an eight-year contract, writing in part, “I’ve been so lucky to always call Vegas my home. To now be able to call this place home with YOU is the best feeling ever. I’m so excited for OUR life together here in VIVA LAS VEGAS!”

Her Twin Haley Ferguson Lives in Sweden With Her Boyfriend

Often referred to as her “other half,” Ferguson’s twin sister Haley celebrated the engagement from afar. She wrote, “My sister is an ENGAGED WOMAN!!! Congratulations to you and William… love you weirdos and can’t wait to celebrate when I am home… having some serious fomo!”

Haley appeared on all the same seasons as Ferguson and season six of Bachelor in Paradise after Ferguson started dating Karlsson. Despite these many attempts in Bachelor Nation, Haley found love in the rink dating a hockey player much like her sister.

In November, Haley revealed she had moved to Sweden. As she shared in the description of a YouTube video, “I moved here 2 weeks ago from Las Vegas to be with my boyfriend Oula during his hockey season. He plays professionally in the [Swedish Hockey League] for Linköping Hockey Club.”

Just days ago, Haley shared that she has been dating Oula Palve, 28, a Finnish hockey player based in Sweden, for 11 months.

Other Members of Bachelor Nation Congratulated Her

After she announced her exciting news, fans and members of Bachelor Nation alike took to the comments section to congratulate her.

Kendall Long wrote, “Gahhh!!! So so so happy for you precious loves,” while Ashley Iaconetti wrote “TOO CUTE!!”

Ferguson’s former castmate, Danielle Maltby, also joined in on the well-wishes, writing, “Congratulations!!!”

A season 17 contestant of the popular dating franchise, Leslie A. Hughes, wrote, “Way to make me cry !!!! Ugh sooo precious! Soooo happy for y’all.”

Ferguson took to her stories to thank everyone for the love being sent her way.

READ NEXT: Why Is Ivan Hall’s Brother Gabe In Jail?