Former Bachelor Star’s Brother Is Missing

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Caelynn Miller-Keyes is pleading with fans to assist in the hunt for her brother, Haydn Kamenicky, who has been missing in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area since Tuesday morning.

In a series of tweets and posts on Instagram, Miller-Keyes asked people to keep a look out for Kamenicky and his 1998 Dodge Durango.

He drives a 1998 red Dodge Durango and the license plate is XGB2103. pic.twitter.com/Wko6dcqFor — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) November 11, 2020

Kamenicky is Miller-Keyes’ stepbrother as the pair both share the same mother. Miller-Keyes is asking anybody with information to call Fredericksburg police (540-658-4450) and help.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Was Almost The Bachelorette in 2019

After making it to the final four of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor — where she even got to bring Underwood home to Fredricksburg for a date — Miller-Keyes made enough of an impression that she had a shot at leading her own show.

In an interview with E! Online, ABC executive Robert Mills revealed that five women were approached by the network about being the lead of The Bachelorette. There was Hannah Brown (the eventual season 15 lead), Tayshia Adams (the current season 16 lead), Hannah Godwin, Demi Burnett, and finally, Miller-Keyes.

While ABC went another direction, there was still a happy conclusion to Miller-Keyes’ time in The Bachelor world. Instead of going on The Bachelorette, she was featured on Bachelor in Paradise where she met Dean Unglert, a former contestant on season 13 of The Bachelorette.

The pair began dating on that season of Bachelor in Paradise, and are still dating over a year since the season aired in summer 2019. In June 2020, the couple revealed to Chris Harrison that they’re not quite married, but they might as well be.

“Well listen Chris, I don’t need the title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person,” Unglert told Harrison on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! “So the fact that I’m wearing a ring is showing just that I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. I’ve been wearing for probably the last six or seven months. She wears her fun little ring as well. It isn’t like the traditional ring of marriage or engagement, but it’s our way of telling the world or the people that we’re around that we’re committed to each other.”

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Was Praised For Opening Up About a Sexual Assault in Her Past

One of the most powerful moments of season 23 of The Bachelor came when Miller-Keyes revealed details of a harrowing experience in her past. During a one-on-one date with Underwood, Miller-Keyes told him that while she was a sophomore in college, a group of male students drugged her wine and raped her.

“I woke up the next morning and I was completely naked in my bed and I had no memory of the night before,” Miller-Keyes said on the date. “I had like a small vision of a guy in my bed and I just had this pit in my stomach like ‘Something really bad happened last night.’ My girlfriend called me and said ‘The three of us were all sexually assaulted.’

“Her and my other girlfriend passed out at the party and two men came in and had sex with them in the same bed at the same time while they were incapacitated. My girlfriend who didn’t have the wine called me and told me that not only did a guy come over and have sex with me, another guy — I was passed out on a couch from the drugs — and he got his fraternity brothers around me and lifted up my dress and watched and laughed and took photos and Snapchats.”

Miller-Keyes was widely praised by media and viewers for sharing her experience, Underwood was praised for listening and empathizing, and ABC was praised for not exploiting the moment by overproducing it to add drama.

When Miller-Keyes was Miss North Carolina USA, she used her platform at the 2018 Miss USA pageant to advocate for sexual assault awareness.

