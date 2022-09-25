‘Bachelor’ Contestants Include the Niece of a Music Legend

Zach Shallcross has been announced as the new star of “The Bachelor”.

The 26-year-old tech executive from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of “The Bachelorette” has already met five of the women on his season, and one of them has a famous relative.

Zach himself has a famous uncle—actor Patrick Warburton. According to Us Weekly, the actor, whose resume included appearances on “Seinfeld,” “8 Simple Rules” and more, is the brother of Zach’s mother, Megan. He also brought some star power to “The Bachelorette” when he appeared with the family at Zach’s hometown date with Recchia.

On the “After the Final Rose” special, Zach was surprised by host Jesse Palmer when he was told he would meet the first five women for the women cast for his season. He met Brooklyn, 25, Brianna, 24, Bailey, 27, Cat, 26, and Christina, 26 — and it’s one of them who also comes from a famous bloodline.

Christina is the Niece of Country Music Legend Barbara Mandrell

According to Parade, one of the women Zach was introduced to was Christina Mandrell from Nashville, who came prepared with two shots of liquor for them to toast to. The outlet noted that Christina, who works as a model and influencer, is the niece of Grammy-winning country music legend Barbara Mandrell. Mandrell is the older sister of Christina’s mom, Irene, the outlet noted, and is best known for her 1079s and ‘80s hits “(If Loving You is Wrong) I Don’t Want to be Right,” “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed.” and “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool.”

Mandrell is retired from the music industry, but the Associated Press reported that in July 2022, the Country Music Hall of Famer appeared at the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being a member of the famous country music home.

Several Past Seasons of The Bachelor Franchise Have Included Relatives of Celebrities

Celebrity connections are nothing new on “The Bachelor.” In fact, one of the suitors Zach competed against on Recchia and Windey’s season was Roby S., who is the 33-year-old brother of retired actress Leelee Sobieski (“Eyes Wide Shut,” “The Glass House.”) Spoiler king Reality Steve revealed Roby’s celebrity sibling on Twitter before the season started.

Elsewhere on “The “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher’s final pick was Jordan Rodgers, who is the brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The NFL star did not make a cameo during his brother’s hometown date, and JoJo may not even have met her brother-in-law, because the family has been estranged from Jordan for years.

And on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” her suitor, L.V. Murray, was revealed to be the grandson of legendary actor Clint Eastwood, according to Your Tango.

As for other “Bachelor” celebrities, Shayne Lamas, the daughter of “Falcon Crest” actor Lorenzo Lamas, won the 12th season of the show” that starred Matt Grant. And actor Jerry O’Connell’s brother, Charlie, was actually the star of “The Bachelor” back in 2005.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor in Paradise Star’ Teases ‘Weird’ Season 8