Does Unaired ‘Bachelor’ Clip Validate ‘Queen’ Victoria In Feud With Marylynn Sienna?

“Queen” Victoria Larson is trying to set the record straight. After Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Larson shared an unaired clip of her growing feud with fellow contestant and roommate, Marylynn Sienna.

In the Good Morning America sneak peek for the last episode, Larson is shown walking back to her room after a confrontation with Sienna. While the episode made it seem like it was Larson’s idea to sleep on the couch in the common room, the unseen footage reveals Sienna actually placed her bags outside of their room.

“So Marylynn threw my bags out,” Larson said in the clip that never made the final edit. In a confessional, she is seen saying, “I think Marylynn should go home.”

The clip was featured in Bachelor Nation Scoop’s Instagram Story with the caption, “Um why did they leave this out of the episode? It slightly changes things, and validates Victoria a little more… (Maybe that’s why they left it out).” Larson then shared it to her own Instagram Story amid growing backlash from viewers.

Larson and Sienna Butted Heads During Bri Springs’ One-on-One Date With Matt James

There does not seem to be any love lost between Larson and many of the other contestants who spoke out against the “Queen” during their confessional interviews.

Her acrimonious relationship with many of her castmates became more evident when Bri Springs went on the first one-on-one date of the season.

As Larson said to the other contestants, “I’m literally so sick of you guys, I want to hang out with Matt [James].”

When the evening portion of Springs’ date ended with fireworks, which the contestants could witness, Larson remarked how many of them were sharing her earlier sentiments.

“Well now you guys know how I felt this morning, cause you guys were just so rude to me,” Larson told the group of women. “This was the issue I had all day. I’m here to spend time with Matt.”

While referring to herself as “authentic” and her castmates as “fake,” she eventually narrowed her focus to Sienna after being told to not “clump us all in a group.”

“Like, you said, ‘I want to pick your brain and understand you and see why you act the way you do,’ you said that,” claimed Larson. She added, “That was insulting to me.”

Sienna rebutted, “I said, ‘I would like to get to know each other so that we can better understand each other and get to know each other,’” She later said, “We have to room together, we have to live together, I’m trying to make it work.”

It seems it was this fight that resulted in her returning to her room to find her bags in the hallway.

For her part, Sienna said in a confessional, “I think Victoria’s dealing with a lot of her own insecurities right now, but the last thing I want is drama with somebody like that.”

Larson Addressed the Drama to James

While speaking with James before the rose ceremony, Larson brought up her issues with Sienna.

“Marylynn was my roommate and… she just like cries to like manipulate situations and she’s just like straight-up toxic,” the former flight attendant told James. Revealing she slept on the couch, she said, “I just like avoid her now because she’s just so toxic.”

When James addressed the situation with Sienna, she retorted, “I’m not usually one to involve myself in drama, but I’m here to be with you and I feel like now I need to defend myself. At this point, it’s my word against hers and I can sit here and tell you with full, 100% honesty, I’m not the type of person that would spite anyone… She’s jeopardizing my time with you and that’s not okay to me.”

During a tense apology, the duo left the matter unresolved.

Their feud will continue Monday on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

