Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ Goes Viral on Twitter

Season 25 of The Bachelor may not have premiered yet, but one of its contestants is already going viral on Twitter. Kristin Hopkins is one of Matt James’ suitors, and according to a Twitter thread, someone who looks out for other women.

Twitter user Sydney Battle recounted an experience after meeting Hopkins at an alumni event. After the event, Battle and Hopkins were on the subway when a “creepy” man hit on Battle. Hopkins “stayed with [Battle] so he’d leave [her] alone.”

Hopkins, now an attorney based in New York, attended The College of William and Mary.

The original tweet by Syndey Battle read, “a girl i knew in college is gonna be on the bachelor and one time after an alumni event she took a subway w/ me & a man all the way in the wrong direction bc he was trying to cheat on his wife w/ me and i was too dull to notice. so anyways i think she should win.”

While it has yet to be seen if Hopkins and James will hit it off, this story has gained support on social media. At the time of posting, it has garnered more than 7,500 retweets and more than 230,000 likes.

As Battle put it, “honestly the power of her charisma has always terrified me!!”

In response to the attention, Hopkins wrote, “So many new friends here thanks to the wonderful [Sydney Battle] Happy Sunday to you all! This is a fun and positive space, sprinkled with some petty here and there let’s get it!”

Matt James has opened up about being the first Black Bachelor

When James was announced as the Bachelor in June, he made history as the show’s first Black lead. During a recent promo, James opened up about his casting.

In the promo, Hopkins appears to ask, “You are the first Black Bachelor and I think that’s so incredible. How do you feel about that?”

“You know, I feel a load of responsibility, but in that, I feel like my experience isn’t everyone’s experience,” responded the real estate associate. “I can only go and speak on things that I’ve experienced and live out my truths. And do the best I can to represent who I am and how I was raised.”

He elaborated during a confessional, saying, “Being a person of color, it’s important to me that someone knows what that’s like and embraces it because that was part of who I am and it’s going to be part of our relationship.”

There Was a Public Outcry for More Diversity

James’ season of The Bachelor seems to have one of the franchise’s most diverse casts. This comes after a petition circulated among Bachelor Nation fans and alum calling for greater diversity throughout the franchise.

After calling out the dating competition for only having one Black lead in its first 40 seasons, it demanded a Black Bachelor be cast for season 25. The petition called Bachelor Nation, “one of the most popular and influential franchises on television” and called on it to “reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country–both in front of and behind the camera.”

In response to the outcry, ABC President Karey Burke shared a statement after James’ casting. “We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience,” she said. “This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues in the franchise.”

Hopkins’ journey to potentially find love with James begins tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

