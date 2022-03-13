Former Bachelor Nick Viall Says The Bachelor Finale Is ‘Nuts…Insane’

Nick Viall, the former “Bachelor” star, has already watched the finale of “The Bachelor,” and he believes it will be the “most talked about finale ever.”

“I just watched the Bachelor finale. It is nuts. Insane,” Viall said in a video posted to social media on March 13, 2022.

He said other controversial Bachelor finales were “child’s play compared to what I just witnessed. As soon as it starts it’s just nuts. Moment after moment…I’m just shaking my head in disbelief, and then there are some iconic moments. I just thought maybe you should know…you have to watch it. It will be the most talked about finale ever.”

Viall wrote on Twitter with the video: “Nothing will prepare you for what you will see. It’s just wild.”

He also tweeted, “This most insane Bachelor Finale you will ever see.”

Viall Called Echard a ‘Dick’

The finale comes on the heels of Clayton Echard’s fantasy suite controversy with Susie Evans.

On the March 8 episode of the “Bachelor,” there were major fireworks between Evans and Clayton Echard. Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers! To boil it sum it up, Evans became upset because Echard had sex with other women in the overnight dates. Echard tried to twist it back on Evans, walking her out, with some accusing him of gaslighting her and being unfair.





Clayton Echard Sends Susie Home – The Bachelor Bachelor Clayton Echard told Susie he was in love with her on their Fantasy Suite date. But with an engagement coming up soon, Susie wanted to know if Clayton had expressed love for the other women, or if he'd slept with them. When he said that he had, the situation changed quickly, with Clayton feeling… 2022-03-09T06:00:14Z

Nick Viall also had an opinion about the fantasy suite mess, saying, “Susie tried to express her feelings while trying to empathize with Clayton’s POV, Clayton expressed his feelings to Susie by being a dick #TheBachelor.”

He added: “When exactly was Susie suppose to bring this up earlier? When Introducing Clayton to her family? Perhaps a group date?#thebachelor.”

He also tweeted, “Tonight’s Bachelor Episode shows one person handling their frustration, anger, sadness extremely well and another person doing the exact opposite #TheBachelor.”

Viall wasn’t the only prominent member of Bachelor Nation who was unhappy with Echard. Another person who wasn’t very happy with Echard: Tanner Tolbert, who is well known because he was a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” and then went on “Bachelor in Paradise,” where he found love with now-wife Jade Roper.

Tolbert tweeted his reaction to the Echard-Evans controversy, writing, “fwiw… mean Clayton is way better TV than nice Clayton #TheBachelor.”

He wrote, “Just finished tonight’s episode of #TheBachelor and holy sh**… Clayton went from the nice (although boring) guy ALL season long to a raging as**** right before our eyes.” More than 6,000 people liked the tweet.

Echard Was Upset When Evans Pressed Him About Having Sex With Other Women

after tonight’s episode I would like claire to vet all bachelor prospects bc she KNEW #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/x6prodDh1X — Cait (@caitlinc118) March 9, 2022

On the overnight date, Evans pressed Echard on whether he had sex with the other two women left on the show, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Both women were also finalists, and they had overnight dates before Evans. That was part of the problem, likely: She was last.

She didn’t like the answer.

Some people accused Echard of “gaslighting” Evans, pointing out it was International Women’s Day. Some people felt she was well in her rights to be upset that Echard had sex with the other two women; other people felt that she should have recognized she was on a show where the entire concept was dating multiple people at once.

NOT CLAYTON SAYING THE EXACT SAME THING TO GABBY THATS HE SAID TO RACHEL. VERBATIM. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yFNYIV83WA — MAMA YA NO SE CALLA 🇨🇦🇩🇿 (@FaciMouna) March 9, 2022

During the show, Evans said, “I can see myself getting engaged to this man, I can see myself having a family with him. But I’m hoping that he takes, like, physical intimacy as seriously as I do. … If I find out that he’s falling in love with other women or that he has become physically intimate with another woman, that would be devastating.”

Echard told Evans he was “most” in love with her, but she expressed that she wouldn’t be able to get over it if he slept with other women.

Clayton’s the type of guy to bang the stripper at his bachelor party the night before the wedding. #thebachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/QeqC1Lz1qj — BitchBettaHaveMyMoney (@Paymiwa_Chuomi) March 9, 2022

Echard then blew up at Evans, asking her to leave the show and saying, “You just dropped a bombshell on me, and I don’t agree with it at all how you went about it. I think it’s BS…I really did love you.”

