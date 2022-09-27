‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Premiere Spoilers

Bachelor Nation arrives on the shores of Mexico when “Bachelor in Paradise” returns on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

Fresh off seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” former franchise lead Jesse Palmer returns to host the dating competition’s tropical iteration. Fan-favorite bartender Wells Adams will join him.

Who are the first contestants to arrive on the beach? Who will receive a rose? Will this be the most dramatic season yet?

Here is what you need to know;

Who Is Headed to Paradise?

Former Bachelor Nation contestants are returning for their second, and in some cases third or fourth, chances at love. As ABC revealed, this season will feature “the largest ever cast of fan-favorites from ‘The Bachelor’ franchise.” According to Reality Steve, that means a record 43 men and women are returning to the dating competition.

The episode description teases, “the latest group of hopeful hotties and a few sexy surprises are ready to make waves and catch feelings this fall when the eighth season of the hit series returns.”

Viewers first met most of the beach-goers on Katie Thurston, Michelle Young, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s seasons of “The Bachelorette” and Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

The women arriving on the first day are:

Sierra Jackson, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jill Chin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Teddi Wright, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Hunter Haag, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lace Morris, Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor”

Kira Mengistu, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Hailey Malles, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

The men arriving on the first day are:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Justin Glaze, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Casey Woods, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Romeo Alexander, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Reality Steve reported that Victoria Fuller, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor,” arrives “after the first day, but before the first rose ceremony.” She takes Glaze on a date.

Lace Morris Fakes Her Birthday

Lace Morris is feeling overlooked in the season premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise.” In a clip on Instagram, the contestant from Ben Higgins’ season decides to pretend it is her birthday for some extra attention.

“I feel hopeless in paradise right now,” the real estate broker says in a confessional. “I’m the prettiest I’ve been, ever. And how am I not being pursued? It blows my mind.”

In the clip, Morris then bounces over to the bar and declares, with a wink to Adams, “I’m 32 today.” After a round of birthday shots, the podcast host questions if she is being truthful. She responds, “just go with it.”

As Adams admits in a confessional, “Lace isn’t getting a whole lot of attention. She has the great idea to tell everyone it’s her birthday. My birthday is closer to right now than Lace’s birthday.”

The other contestants congratulate her and she even gets a slice of birthday cake.

“I told somebody it was my birthday and they believed me and I ran with it,” Morris admitted in a confessional. She later adds, blowing out a candle, “People want to be fake in paradise? I’ll be fake too.”

Morris previously appeared in season 3, leaving engaged to Grant Kemp.

The Men Are Handing Out the Roses First

“Bachelor in Paradise” sees the power shift each week, with men and women alternating who hands out the roses. Since more females arrived at first, it is time for the guys to decide who to keep.

According to Reality Steve, the men hand out the roses as follows:

Jacob Rapini gives his rose to Lace Morris

Brandon Jones gives his rose to Serene Russell

Justin Glaze gives his rose to Genevieve Parisi

Logan Palmer gives his rose to Shanae Ankney

Andrew Spencer gives his rose to Teddi Wright

Johnny DePhillipo gives his rose to Victoria Fuller

Michael Allio gives his rose to Sierra Jackson

Casey Woods gives his rose to Brittany Galvin

Romeo Alexander gives his rose to Jill Chin

That means Hunter Haag, Kira Mengistu and Hailey Malles are sent home.

4 Contestants Self-Eliminate After the First Rose Ceremony

After the first rose ceremony, four contestants self-eliminate, reports Reality Steve.

Kira Mengistu returns the day after being sent packing and leaves with Romeo Alexander.

Mengistu’s fellow contestants from Clayton Echard’s season – Teddi Wright and Sierra Jackson – decide to leave on their terms. According to the blogger, Wright “wasn’t feeling it” with Andrew Spencer. He added that Jackson also leaves after Michael Allio breaks up with her.

Salley Carson, from season 26 of “The Bachelor,” is expected to arrive before the second rose ceremony. But, as Reality Steve reports, “production did her dirty and she wanted no part of being there anymore, so she left.”

New Arrivals Hit the Beach

Carson is not the only new arrival.

Reality Steve also reports that Rodney Mathews, James Bonsall, Aaron Clancy, Sarah Hamrick, Kate Gallivan, Sarah Hamrick and Kate Gallivan arrive before the second rose ceremony.

He adds that Eliza Isichei and Mara Agreat also appear early in this season.

