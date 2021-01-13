‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Announces New Music

Weeks after announcing her divorce from Evan Bass, Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell is opening up about the changes she wants to see in 2021. While putting together vision boards with her daughter, Waddell revealed she will be writing and releasing new music.

“One of my goals is, you guys, I’m coming out with new music,” revealed Waddell in her latest YouTube video. “The process is just starting, um, we’re having our first writing session soon, but I am, I’m so excited. I haven’t written in so long, I haven’t sang in so long and it’s time and I have, like, a lot to say about life and my life is so different than when I used to write and when I used to sing.”

Waddell was a cruise ship singer when fans first met her on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. Since then, fans have mostly heard her covers on social media. In 2019, she released an EP called “Dream Train” of children’s songs.

“So, one of my things I have over here,” said the singer as she pointed to a note on her board, “keep singing, put out an amazing EP, audition.”

While she said doing such things would cause a dreaded “pit in your stomach,”, she is “trying to spin that and be like ‘I love this feeling of those nerves because that means I’m doing something that’s, like, new and different and a challenge.’”

So, in 2021, she is striving to challenge herself. She will “not really do them fearlessly, but know that, like, I am walking in the face of fear and, like, I can overcome that and that feeling means that I am challenging myself because this life is all about making yourself more whole, soul and individual.”

Waddell Took to Instagram to Reveal She Lost Herself Without Music

Shortly before news broke of her impending divorce, Waddell posted a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” In the caption, she opened up about losing herself since becoming a mom and her desire to get back into singing.

“It feels like a haven’t sang for you in years,” she wrote. “Some of you don’t even know I’ve been professionally singing since I was in middle school! Well, I guess I sorta lost myself in motherhood, and while that is the most amazing gift, I sorta forgot my own self.”

She continued, writing, “I just want you guys to know I’m going to be singing more and sharing that part of my soul with you again! I’ve missed it so much!”

It is often on Instagram where this Nashville-based mother of two shares her covers. She shares daughter Bella and son Charlie with Bass.

Waddell and Evan Split After Three Years of Marriage

Waddell and Evan shared the news of their split in December.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the former couple shared in a joint statement to Bachelor Nation. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

The statement continued, “We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Since then, Bass’ first ex-wife, Marie, went on Reality Steve’s podcast to claim the former couple actually split nearly two years ago while Waddell was still pregnant. While not referencing Marie by name, Waddell rebutted that timeline, saying they split right after Thanksgiving.

Bass has yet to back up the claims of either ex-wife.

