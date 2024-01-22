‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei Lists His Biggest Red Flag

New “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei says he doesn’t believe in a lot of “red flags,” but he does have one.

He told Fox News Digital that his main red flag is if a woman is too “self-centered.” He also told Fox News, though, that he is not a “big red flags guy.”

Graziadei will star in a new season of “The Bachelor” starting on January 22. He was the runner-up in Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Says He Is Turned Off by Women Who Won’t ‘Put Anyone Above Themselves at Any Moment’

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Graziadei gave more details about what he considered to be a major red flag.

“If it seems like they are thinking about themselves the whole time, I can try to understand it,” he told Fox News. “I could try to learn more about them, but when it gets to the point that just seems like they’re not going to put anyone above themselves at any moment, that gets tough.

“There are times where I think everyone should be a little more selfish and think about themselves and their situations, but I think, in general, if I see that you’re a little bit too self-centered, that’s a pretty big red flag for me,” he said in the interview.

Graziadei did say he’s excited to be the “Bachelor.”

“Things get thrown your way. And I was coming off of a great experience. Even though it didn’t end how I hoped at the time, I was able to leave it with nothing but gratitude and understanding and know that I was ready to find my person,” he told Fox. “So, when that opportunity came along, and I was given that chance, it was impossible to say no.”

Joey Graziadei Is a Tennis Pro

For those not already familiar with Graziadei’s biography, ABC has provided some details on its website.

“Joey is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole hearts all over America on season 20 of ‘The Bachelorette’ with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love,” the network reports.

“As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.”

According to ABC, “After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charity’s season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Joey Graziadei will take a second shot at finding his perfect match when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 28th season of ‘The Bachelor.’ The charismatic teaching tennis pro, who won over Bachelor Nation with his honesty and openness to find lasting love, will be handing out roses when the season premieres next year on ABC.”

