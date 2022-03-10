The Funniest Bachelor Memes After Susie Evans Uproar

Memes flew on Twitter after the wild fantasy suite controversy with Susie Evans.

On the March 8 episode of the “Bachelor,” there were major fireworks between Evans and Clayton Echard. Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers! Even for fans who already didn’t like Echard, or just considered him boring, what happened between Clayton and Susie was a big surprise because of how far he went.

Gabby trying to discreetly come home from her fantasy suite night #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/x4BKElbjEC — LCS (@lcseymour315) March 9, 2022

On the overnight date, Evans pressed Echard on whether he had sex with the other two women left on the show, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Both women were also finalists, and they had overnight dates before Evans. That was part of the problem, likely: She was last.

after tonight’s episode I would like claire to vet all bachelor prospects bc she KNEW #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/x6prodDh1X — Cait (@caitlinc118) March 9, 2022

She didn’t like the answer. Fireworks, and memes, resulted.

People Mocked Echard on Twitter, Accusing Him of Gaslighting Evans

Not Clayton making him sleeping with other women Susie’s fault #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/8EiRrbATHe — Allie Downs (@allieclare26) March 9, 2022

Some people accused Echard of “gaslighting” Evans, pointing out it was International Women’s Day. Some people felt she was well in her rights to be upset that Echard had sex with the other two women; other people felt that she should have recognized she was on a show where the entire concept was dating multiple people at once.

Others declared that Echard was the worst Bachelor ever.

peter passing the crown for most hated bachelor to clayton#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/yP5DHeXyFL — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) March 9, 2022

“I’m shocked at the turn of events. If Clayton felt that strongly about her why did go that far with everyone else. #TheBachelor,” wrote one fan.

I'm shocked at the turn of events. If Clayton felt that strongly about her why did go that far with everyone else. #TheBachelor — Eleven (@meme_0723) March 9, 2022

Some people mocked Echard’s outfit.

clayton lookin like a traffic cone#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/uj4K5GkL2D — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) March 9, 2022

Some people imagined what the other two women felt.

Rachel and Gabby watching Clayton tell Susie “I am the most in love with you”#TheBachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/R9Lu2VIDWS — peter’s golf cart (@petersgolfcart) March 9, 2022

People mocked the fact Echard admitted he was in love with all three women.

Other people fantasized about Echard getting dumped by all three women.

Echard Told Evans He Was ‘Most’ in Love With Her

NOT CLAYTON SAYING THE EXACT SAME THING TO GABBY THATS HE SAID TO RACHEL. VERBATIM. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yFNYIV83WA — MAMA YA NO SE CALLA 🇨🇦🇩🇿 (@FaciMouna) March 9, 2022

During the show, Evans said, “I can see myself getting engaged to this man, I can see myself having a family with him. But I’m hoping that he takes, like, physical intimacy as seriously as I do. … If I find out that he’s falling in love with other women or that he has become physically intimate with another woman, that would be devastating.”

Echard told Evans he was “most” in love with her, but she expressed that she wouldn’t be able to get over it if he slept with other women.

Clayton’s the type of guy to bang the stripper at his bachelor party the night before the wedding. #thebachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/QeqC1Lz1qj — BitchBettaHaveMyMoney (@Paymiwa_Chuomi) March 9, 2022

Echard then blew up at Evans, asking her to leave the show and saying, “You just dropped a bombshell on me, and I don’t agree with it at all how you went about it. I think it’s BS…I really did love you.”

Susie girl. It’s never asking too much. Your standards are never too high. The one for you will rise to meet your standards. #bachelor #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/vQk0Yv26zG — Kailey Marie (@Kaiil120) March 9, 2022

Me when my parents would forget to pick me up from school #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/qRPWAUWZsV — Courtney❤️‍🔥 (@CourtneyMenig) March 9, 2022

