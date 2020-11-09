Bachelor Nation Star Announces Engagement

A frequent cast member of Bachelor Nation will no longer need to turn to the dating franchise to find love. As he succinctly stated on Twitter, “she said yes!!!”

Sunday night, Derek Peth took to his Instagram story to announce he and model girlfriend, Saffron Vadher, are engaged.

Other stars of the franchise took to social media to congratulate the happy couple, including Wells Adams who wrote in his Instagram Story, “This makes me very happy.” Wells’ fiancé, Sarah Hyland, wrote, “These cuties are gonna get MARRIED!!!!!!!”

It is unclear how long the couple have been dating, but they revealed their relationship on TikTok in May and on Instagram in June. Through their various posts, they have documented their time quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peth Previously Found Love on the Franchise

Fans of the franchise first met the John Krasinski look alike when he was vying for Jojo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette.

Peth then traveled to Mexico for season four of Bachelor in Paradise. That season ended with him dating Taylor Nolan and becoming engaged on the After the Final Rose special.

In June 2018, they provided a statement to E! announcing their split. “It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” the former couple stated. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

He returned to paradise for season six, pursuing both Demi Burnett and new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams, but left the beach single.

He told Us Weekly in September 2019, “I’m not making an official statement, but right now, I don’t see me doing another show.” He added, “Then again, I think I said that last time. I’m not sure.”

Vadher Has a Thriving Modeling Career

Vadher is a successful model, often documenting her photoshoots and runways on Instagram.

In 2018, Vadher was on the cover of Vogue India. Just two years prior, she was working at Domino’s Pizza.

“It’s good to have done those kind of jobs!” said Vadher to Elite Model Look. “It makes me appreciate what modeling has given me, it’s a crazy world but you could get used to it if you hadn’t done a minimum wage job – that’s hard!”

She has appeared in other publications such as Allure, Vanity Fair France and American and British Vogue. She told Elite Model Look she walked into an agency and was signed in London after friends suggested she try modeling.

Throughout the profile, it was revealed Vadher had Leukemia as a kid, though she does not remember much. What she does recall is the needles, the experience leaving her phobic of them today. “I still cry and pull my arm away even now when I know I am getting my blood taken,” she said.

Currently, she has a robust career in the industry being represented by The Society Management.

