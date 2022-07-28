When You Can Watch Bachelor Nation Stars Compete on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Fans of “The Bachelor” and the “Bachelorette” have been waiting to see their favorite couples and singles battle it out on the celebrity version of the long-running game show, Family Feud. The air date for the much-anticipated episode has finally been announced. The show will air on ABC on Sunday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Will Participate?

In a press release from ABC, it was revealed that the participants will be divided into two teams.

Team Bachelor Nation consists of: Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya, Joe Amabile, Serena Pitt and Rodney Matthews.

Team Bachelor Squad includes: Becca Kurfin, Thomas Jacobs, Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin-Solis and Mike Johnson.

Each team features two sets of couples and one single. Team Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, who met on “Bachelor in Paradise,” are still going strong. In fact, they recently moved in together.

At the time of the filming, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya were still a couple, however they broke up in June 2022, only six months after they got engaged on “The Bachelorette.” Fans are anxious to see if there were any red flags or warning signs indicating that the pair might be close to calling it quits.

One Reddit user posted, “It’s gotta be tempting because this would have been filmed when Nayte and Michelle were on the rocks but not publicly admitting it yet. I find that phase fascinating.” Another fan wrote, “Can’t wait to watch and overanalyze their interactions knowing what we know now!”

Team Bachelor Squad has two strong couples competing. Becca Kurfin and Thomas Jacobs are engaged and recently purchased a house together. Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin-Solis are also doing well, having recently adopted a dog. Both couples met on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

As for Rodney Matthews and Mike Johnson, they are both flying solo, which works out perfectly because “Family Feud” teams traditionally consist of five members each.

According to the ABC press release, both teams will be playing for charity. Team Bachelor Nation is playing for First Book, a non-profit organization which has “distributed more than 225 million books and educational resources to programs and schools serving children from low-income communities” since 1992. Team Bachelor Squad’s charity of choice is Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Hilarious Fan Comments

Reddit users had a blast poking fun at the promo pictures for the upcoming episode. One commenter wrote, “I’m having a really hard time coming up with words for my reaction towards this picture but while it won’t be awkward on camera, it’ll be awkward to us lol.”

Another poster asked, “Why did Joe think posing like a rock em sock em robot was a good idea?”

Referring to Mike Johnson, one viewer wrote, “Omg ABC stop trying to make Mike happen.”

Another chimed in with, “Wow what a time capsule. Back when Naychelle was still together and people didn’t actively recoil seeing GSJ. And this was only filmed, what, two months ago?” The GSJ remark is referring to Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe, who angered fans on a recent episode of the podcast Click Bait for defending Nick Viall and “bullying” Katie Thurston and Clayton Echard.

Fans can watch the most dramatic episode ever of “Celebrity Family Feud” on ABC on Sunday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

