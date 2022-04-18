Bachelor Nation Stars Party at Coachella: PHOTOS

Bachelor Nation was well represented at Coachella.

For the 2022 edition of the annual Coachella Valley music and arts festival, several couples from “The Bachelor” franchise turned up for a weekend of music and fun in Indio, California — including a recent “Bachelorette” star and a franchise veteran who appeared in multiple shows on the ABC dating franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Thurston, Nick Viall & An Engaged ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Attended Coachella 2022

In photos shared to Instagram, “Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston posed in an afghan-printed dress at Coachella 2022. “Feelin like a kid this weekend,” she captioned the post.

In a second pic, Thurston and her Bachelor Nation boyfriend, John Hersey, posed with “Love is Blind” stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati at the festival’s Neon Carnival.

“Can’t believe I randomly ran into you 3,” Abrams cracked in the comment section, to which Thurston replied, “The world really is small.”

In other photos from the weekend, “Bachelor” veteran Nick Viall was seen getting cozy with his girlfriend Natalie Joy. Viall appeared on multiple seasons of “The Bachelorette” before landing his own season of “The Bachelor.” He also looked for love on “Bachelor in Paradise” before meeting Joy on Instagram in 2019, per Us Weekly.

“Collecting memories with you is my favorite,” Viall captioned a Coachella photo of him kissing Joy.

In a post-festival Instagram photo, the couple revealed their “first-class Coachella recovery” as they got IV vitamin drips.

Hannah Godwin with Dylan Barbour also spent time at Coachella. The lovebirds met on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 6 in 2019 and have been engaged ever since. After delaying their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple recently bought a new house together in San Diego, according to People.

In addition, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Amanda Stanton turned up at Coachella with her fiance, Michael Fogel. The franchise fan-favorite looked stylish in a fringed jacket and cowboy boots as she posed with her fiance, whom she met in November 2020 and got engaged to in December 2021, per Page Six.

It’s unclear if Stanton ran into Viall at Coachella, but fans may recall they once went on a date on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

In a now-deleted blog post in 2016 (via Us Weekly), Stanton admitted that her date with Viall “didn’t go as well as it was portrayed on the show.”

“It was a fine first date,” she wrote. “We had good conversation. We kissed. But there weren’t those ‘sparks’ like I was hoping for. One thing that stood out to me was that he would hold my hand or kiss me … but as soon as the cameras were off, he would stop or let go of my hand. … I TRULY felt like he wasn’t that into me.”

Coachella Has Long Been a Spot for Bachelor Nation Reunions

Coachella has been a meeting place for Bachelor Nation stars for years. According to Bustle, in 2018 franchise alumni Tia Booth, Alexis Waters, Danielle Lombard, and Kristina Schulman, all posed together at the festival.

In addition, Kendall Long and Seinne Fleming attended the festival that year, and “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 4 costars Jasmine Goode and DeMario Jackson also met up at Coachella, as did “Bachelorette” Season 13 contestants Dean Unglert and Alex Bordyukov.

The outlet noted that Bachelor Nation villain Corinne Olympios, as well as Lauren Bushnell, Eric Bigger, and Chase McNary were also on site. Stanton and Viall were also at the 2018 festival.

