Bachelor Nation Stars React to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Renewal

“Bachelor in Paradise” is coming back for an eighth season.

In a post shared to the official Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page, a teaser video of a beach was captioned with: “It’s the announcement you’ve been waiting for… #BachelorinParadise is headed back to the beach for another season!”

The confirmation is huge news for fans who feared the long-running summertime spinoff was dead in the water. In October 2021, spoiler blogger Reality Steve predicted that “Bachelor in Paradise” would not return, citing low ratings and an “old and tired” format.

In March 2022, showrunner Mike Fleiss confused fans even more when he tweeted and then deleted a comment about the show being canceled.

While the renewal is now confirmed, no cast information or premiere date has been released. The ABC dating spinoff typically films in Mexico in early summer and airs starting in August, according to TV Insider.

Bachelor Nation Stars Reacted to the News

In response to the renewal news, several Bachelor Nation stars posted comments on social media.

Wells Adams, who has served as a bartender and a rotating host on “Bachelor in Paradise,” posted a sunglasses-smiley emoji. Fans responded to Adams’ emoji to beg him to return as host of “Bachelor in Paradise” nearly one year after longtime host Chris Harrison permanently departed the franchise. In 2021, Adams shared hosting duties with “Paradise” superfans David Spade, Lil’ Jon, Lance Bass, and Titus Burgess last season.

Speaking of last season, one of the successful couples from last summer’s show may want to return to where it all began. Following ABC’s renewal post, Noah Erb pitched the idea of returning to Paradise with his Bachelor Nation girlfriend, Abigail Heringer.

“[Abigail Heringer] you wanna run it back? I miss the shrimp,” Erb wrote.

And “Bachelor in Paradise’”alum Clay Harbor pitched his own request to one of Katie Thurston’s “Bachelorette” rejects.

“[Andrew Spencer] get ready sir,” Harbor tweeted.

Several Recent Bachelor Nation ‘Winners’ Could Return for ‘Paradise’

There’s a large pool of contestants to choose from to fill the “Paradise” cast, and at least two recent “winners” from the show are once again single.

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, Maurissa Gunn, who was briefly engaged to her “Paradise” partner, Riley Christian, until confirming their split earlier this year, revealed she is still looking for her soulmate.

“I want Bachelor Nation to know that I’m still looking for love. Love is the most important thing to me. I want a husband,” Gunn said. “It really sucks, coming out of an experience where you think everyone is looking for that. Especially when you think you found it, like a ring on your finger and everything.”

In another hint that she may want to return to “Paradise,” Gunn added, “I know this experience can work, but it takes two to make it work.”

In addition, Blake Moynes was recently asked if he’d consider looking for love on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Moynes appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ dual “Bachelorette” season in 2020 before getting engaged to Katie Thurston last year. The two ended their engagement three months later.

According to Us Weekly, in an Instagram Story Q&A on March 29, Moynes responded to a fan who asked if he will return to reality TV again and he responded with: “Duh, Paradise! Count it down! Can’t wait to get on that beach, get back into it.”

The 31-year-old Canadian wildlife manager then added that he was kidding, but noted that he wouldn’t totally rule out a return.

“Probably not,” he said of signing on to “Bachelor in Paradise.” “Never say never, but not unless it was a great opportunity for something, but I’d like to not.”

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelorette’ Double Season Could Have Another Twist