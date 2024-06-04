Bachelor Nation Star’s Twin Kicks Off Jenn Tran’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season 21 Cast Promo

The suitors for Jenn Tran‘s season of “The Bachelorette” have been released by ABC, and one of them has a familiar family member.

On June 3, 2024, ABC dropped a video that introduced Tran’s 25 guys lined up as they hammed it up for the camera. The cheesy promo featured the guys blowing kisses, sniffing roses, and flexing their muscles.

“Introducing: Jenn’s men! Don’t miss them on #TheBachelorette, premiering July 8 on ABC and Stream on Hulu,” came the caption.

Fans had a lot to say about the cast reveal, and a Bachelor Nation fan-favorite weighed in, too.

Jenn Tran’s Suitor is The Twin Brother of Bachelor Nation Alum Noah Erb

Tran was a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.” But as she looked for love a second time, she crossed paths with the twin brother of another Bachelor Nation star.

The first guy in the cast reveal was Aaron, age 29, from Tulsa Oklahoma. Aaron is an aerospace engineer and the brother of past “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Noah Erb.

Fans noticed the family resemblance right away, “Aaron definitely has to be related to Noah 😱,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

Noah, who’s currently engaged to “Bachelor” season 25 alum Abigail Heringer, commented on the cast video with a message to his fraternal twin brother. “I like this edit, @erbyderby I expect great things,” he wrote, adding, “I thought you said you were just going to hot yoga?? ✈️ 🌹.”

“@noah_erb oh how the tables have turned,” came a comment from the official Bachelor Nation page.

Aaron Erb also posted his cast photo with an explanation: “Sorry been a lil MIA trying to locate this thing called love 💗 I’m excited to announce the lovERBoy has entered the chat. Grab a charcuterie board and a bottle of vino and catch my journey on ABC’s The Bachelorette starting Monday, July 8th 🍷 p.s. I appreciate all the kindness and support 🫶🏼.”

As Heavy previously reported, the Erb twins have nine other siblings. In addition, Aaron Erb was previously married.

Fans Are Already Favoring 1 of Jen Tan’s ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors

The video reveal gave fans a unique look at the full cast, and Aaron Erb wasn’t the only guy who stood out.

The cast bios posted by ABC reveal that Tran will be courted by real estate broker Brendan, sommelier/wine steward Dakota, medical student John M., pet portrait entrepreneur Spencer, and more. The guys range in age from 24 to 33.

In the comment section of the video introduction, many fans had their eye on Brett, a 28-year-old health and safety manager from Pennsylvania who rocks a beard and a burly physique.

“Soo we’re all collectively rooting for Brett, right?” one fan wrote.

“He looks like he gives the best hugs! 😍” another agreed.

“OKAY BEEFCAKE BRETT,” another chimed in.

“Brett better be an amazing guy because he is adorable,” another fan wrote.

Tran previously dished on what type of guy she’s looking for.

“I want someone to have a little bit of fiery energy, but also to like ground me a little bit, put me in a place,” “The Bachelorette” star told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “If your sense of humor is my sense of humor, that is all that I really want. Because, at the end of the day, lust is gonna fade and all this other newness is gonna fade. And if you have the same sense of humor and you still have that friendship in the end, that’s what’s gonna make a lasting relationship,” she added.

