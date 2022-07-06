‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers Reveal Juicy Season 8 Engagements & Splits

Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” does not air until the fall, but spoilers indicate filming recently wrapped in Mexico. Spoiler king Reality Steve just revealed details regarding the couples left at the end, and “Bachelor Nation” fans have a lot to take in with this information.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Were Two Splits at the End of Filming

According to a Twitter thread Reality Steve shared on July 6, six couples faced a big decision as filming was set to wrap. Typically, pairs need to decide whether to stay together and head to the Fantasy Suite as a couple, or split up and go their separate ways. Apparently, two couples went a slightly different route this time. Reality Steve’s breakdown indicates two pairs split, two got engaged, and two left paradise together, but not engaged. It’s not uncommon for pairs to split in Mexico and reunite off-screen. However, leaving together but not engaged at that stage of filming rarely happens.

Reality Steve’s “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers detail that Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan were a couple at this stage, but they split rather than leave paradise together. Gallivan, who appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” reportedly arrived during the big twist incorporated into season 8, Reality Steve revealed in a blog post. She may end up being something of a “villain” this season, as she was apparently central to some drama on the beach. Palmer is from the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” starring Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

The other couple who split on the beach were Aaron Clancy, from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and Genevieve Parisi, from Echard’s season. Some “Bachelor in Paradise” fans on Twitter are already rooting for Parisi and Clancy to reunite off-screen.

Some Are Testing Romance in the Real World Before an Engagement

“Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers from Reality Steve also reveal that Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby left paradise together, but were not engaged. Could this be because he wants to move somewhat slowly since he has a young son? There had been some speculation swirling that Allio might end up becoming the next “Bachelor” lead, so fans will be eager to see how this relationship with Maltby develops. As fans will remember, Allio was on Thurston’s season, while Maltby appeared on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” and briefly appeared on season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

In addition, Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin stayed together, but not get engaged while in Mexico. Norris is also from Recchia and Windey’s season, while Galvin was a contestant on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.”

Two Couples Left Paradise Engaged

As for the engagements, both pairings will likely have fans talking. Victoria Fuller, who was a frontrunner during Peter Weber’s run, got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo, another contestant from Windey and Recchia’s journey. This engagement may shock viewers, given all the drama connected to Fuller during Weber’s season. Will DePhillipo perhaps bring out the best in her?

The final couple consists of Serene Russell and Brandon Jones, who also got engaged. Jones was the runner-up on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and he quickly became a favorite of fans. Russell was on Echard’s season and he eliminated her after their hometown date.

Jones and Russell connected early during season 8 in paradise, and “Bachelor Nation” fans seem quite excited to see these two together. “Thrilled about Brandon and Serene (they are a match made in heaven),” one fan wrote on Twitter after reading the spoilers. Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” was quite successful in creating lasting couples, and viewers will be eager to watch these new pairings develop when season 8 airs this fall.