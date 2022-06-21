‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers Reveal Chaotic Twist for Season 8

Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” is currently filming in Mexico, and dramatic spoilers are emerging. Couples started forming the day contestants first hit the beach, but a new twist could change everything. Spoiler king Reality Steve is dishing out details, and he revealed some intriguing tidbits about where things stand at the midway point of filming.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW.

The Twist Puts Original Couples at Risk

On June 20, Reality Steve did a live Instagram chat breaking down the latest “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers. In addition, he followed up with some additional details in a June 21 blog post. He previously shared some tidbits regarding couples that formed in the first few days, but the twist that he explained threw a major obstacle in the way of those early pairings.

Reality Steve detailed that after the second rose ceremony, the new “Bachelor in Paradise” twist was introduced. He explained it was a take on the “Casa Amor” concept done on “Love Island,” where a separation is incorporated during filming. After the second rose ceremony, the men and women were split and sent to separate accommodations. Five new women arrived to meet the existing male contestants, and five new men met the women who were already there.

The new men brought in include Olu Onajide and Rick Leach from Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” and Tyler Norris from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season. Adam Todd, who previously was on season 6 of “The Bachelorette Australia” arrived, as did Alex Bordyukov from Rachel Lindsay’s season as well as two international runs of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The new women were primarily from Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” with Eliza Isichei, Kate Gallivan, and Sarah Hamrick arriving. In addition, Jessenia Cruz returned to look for love again, and Reality Steve thinks the fifth woman was Florence Moerenhout from seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia.” The arrival of these new contestants, and the separation by gender of the existing contestants, set the stage for some major pairing shifts.

At Least One Initial Pairing Ended With the Twist

When the third rose ceremony came, contestants had to decide if they wanted to stick with their original partner, or if they wanted to pursue a connection with one of the new arrivals. Having been separated for a few days could certainly affect those previous pairings, and Reality Steve’s “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers suggest that happened in at least one case. Rodney Mathews had connected with Lace Morris, but at the third rose ceremony, Mathews and Isichei stuck together as a new couple. In addition, Onajide and Leach left the beach, as they didn’t connect with any of the women.

Reality Steve also noted that filming for season 8 should end on either June 30 or July 1. How will this twist pan out for the couples, and what will viewers think of it? “Bachelor in Paradise” is known for chaos, and there are some big personalities added by implementing this twist. Additional “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers will emerge as filming wraps and fans will be eager to see who leaves the beach together.