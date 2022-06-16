‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Premiere Date Finally Revealed

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans have been waiting anxiously to find out when season 8 would premiere. Now, ABC has finally revealed an answer. There had been uncertainty regarding the debut of the upcoming season because ABC was not running “The Bachelorette” on its typical timeline for season 19 featuring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Instead of premiering in late May, “The Bachelorette” will debut on July 11. It was widely presumed that the delay in starting “The Bachelorette” would also create a delay for the next run of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Fans had expected “Bachelor in Paradise” to start after Windey and Recchia’s season wraps in the fall, and now everybody can start an official countdown.

The New Season Begins in September

An Instagram post on the “Bachelor in Paradise” page on June 16 finally provided the answer that had been unknown for months. As TV Insider noted, the show was renewed for season 8 by ABC in April, and in May the network confirmed it would air during the fall. Now, that broad window has been narrowed down. Season 8 starts airing on Tuesday, September 27. That is later than many viewers hoped would be the case though. “It doesn’t air until September 27th?” one fan commented. “End of September?!” someone else noted.

Viewers may still have to wait a little more than three months before they can start watching season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but a few spoilers have already emerged. Jesse Palmer is hosting, and he signaled in a June 9 Instagram post that filming was starting. That process generally lasts for two to three weeks, so at this point, it is too early to uncover any final pairings. Spoilers have revealed former “winner” Lace Morris will be involved, her first return to the franchise since her season 3 engagement to Grant Kemp. Others such as Michael Allio, Serene Russell, Teddi Wright, and Rodney Mathews are believed to be cast members as well.

Extra Moments in Paradise Hit in October

According to a press release from ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” will run on Mondays as well beginning on October 3. The season will continue Monday and Tuesday episodes until the finale, it seems, although the network did not pinpoint the last episode date for season 8 yet.

A Reddit thread contained some additional thoughts on the season 8 premiere date. One person pointed out, “Well, not certain, but this does suggest no one can use BIP as a stepping stone to be the next Lead as Bachelor will start filming before this.” Sometimes in the past, “Bachelor in Paradise” contestants get an opportunity for a redemption story of sorts and then become the next lead for “The Bachelor.”

For example, both Colton Underwood and Nick Viall appeared on the beach shortly before they were tapped to hand out roses themselves. That could still happen with the upcoming season, but filming for “The Bachelor” typically starts in mid-September and wraps just before Thanksgiving. It would probably be a stretch to think a “Paradise” contestant’s story could air without spoilers about that same person becoming “The Bachelor.” Plenty of additional “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers will emerge in the weeks ahead and come September 27, it’s time to hit the beach.