‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers Reveal Key Contestants Hitting the Beach

The 2023 season of “Bachelor in Paradise” debuts in the fall, and spoilers are already starting to emerge. Season 9 is shaping up to be a wild one and fans will be eager to see how it all comes together. Spoiler king Reality Steve has revealed some casting scoop, and filming is about to begin. Who will find love on the beach this time around?

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 Is Filming Now

On June 5, host Jesse Palmer shared a snapshot on Instagram teasing, “It’s about that time!” He stood next to long-time “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender Wells Adams, who jokingly added an “almost paradise” comment from the show’s long-time theme song. The two men are ready to start filming, and in his June 6 podcast, Reality Steve revealed the names of several others who are apparently also ready to get started. The spoiler blogger indicated filming was starting on June 6, and he noted there are typically at least 16 former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants who hit the beach during the initial introductions.

Reality Steve’s spoilers noted that, as is typical, many of the season 9 “Bachelor in Paradise” contestants will be women from Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” and men from Charity Lawson’s upcoming “Bachelorette” run. He does not have all of the names yet, but he mentioned he believes Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad will be on the cast, along with Kat Izzo, Jess Girod, Mercedes Northrup, and Cat Wong. He mentioned that Brayden Bowers from Lawson’s season was “probably” going to be on season 9 too.

Some Notable Former Contestants Are Hitting the Beach

Over the past few months, there had been quite a bit of speculation within “Bachelor Nation” regarding the season 9 cast. Specifically, many fans were wondering how many former “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” leads might pop up as contestants on season 9. Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that neither Michelle Young nor Gabby Windey is going to be there, nor will Peter Weber. Clayton Echard said a while back in an Instagram Story he would not be a contestant, despite some speculation he would hit the beach. Spoilers indicate, however, that one former lead will be on season 9: Rachel Recchia.

Other notable former contestants Reality Steve mentioned include Blake Moynes, who was briefly engaged to “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston, as well as Nate Mitchell and Tyler Norris from Rechia and Windey’s season. Reality Steve also noted he was “pretty sure” Aven Jones would be on “Bachelor in Paradise” too. Could Recchia end up finding true love with one of the guys who had originally been on her season after all? Spoilers from Reality Steve indicated Gabi Elnicki, who was the runner-up during Shallcross’ “Bachelor” season, would not pop up in paradise.

“Bachelor Nation” fans will be eager to learn additional spoilers as filming plays out. While season 8 did not produce a lot of lasting couples, prior seasons frequently have. From season 8, Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby remain a couple, but Brandon Jones and Serene Russell ended their engagement in May. From season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” wedding bells have been ringing. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got married, and a wedding is coming soon for Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are engaged and expecting their first baby, and Noah Erb is still with Abigail Heringer. Will season 9 produce additional lasting couples who may eventually join the likes of franchise fan favorites Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, and Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt? The next season may not debut until the fall, but “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers will likely emerge over the next couple of months to give fans a sense of what to expect.